One hun was left heartbroken by her cake, and she took to social media to show it off in a TikTok video

The clip gained massive traction online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some laughed it off

A South African woman left many in fits of laughter as she was devastated over her cake and showed it off.

A lady showed off her cake before and after the heatwave in a TikTok video. Image: @riajay05

Source: TikTok

Woman shares before vs. after cake heatwave

The TikTok user @riajay05 was excited to see the outcome of her cake, but it arrived with an unexpected turn.

In the video, the hun showed off how her cake looked before. It was all black with a crown and a Happy Birthday on it. Once she was given the cake, it had shrunk with the heat, which left her heartbroken.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to her TikTok caption, @riajay05 expressed how she felt about her cake during that moment.

"The heat did me bad."

Take a look at the video below:

SA is amused by a woman's cake

The online community was entertained as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes while some laughter it off.

Noble wrote:

"Yoh I've never seen anything like this."

Mosadiwawalter1 added:

"Yooh, it’s too hot. Rather, opt for fondant cake, not cream. Sorry, Suspect, but I think you collected the cake immediately after it was done; it should be kept in a freezer for some time for it to set."

Cakesbydidlings expressed:

"Yho. This is why I’m declining cake orders while this heat is going to make people fight us."

Ole commented:

"Yoh, I’d parish."

Lethukuthula mahaye shared:

"Girl, the same thing happened to me; I haven't recovered."

Dloz-dloz wrote:

"I'm happy that you are joking about it. You not blaming the baker."

3 SA women show off their cooking skills

In a heartwarming TikTok clip, a lady shared how she cooked for her beloved family.

One young woman's interesting cooking abilities caused a massive stir on the internet and a shockwave in Mzansi.

An Asian lady was in for a treat when her girlfriend cooked a full Mzansi meal for her to try.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News