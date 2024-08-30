Nadia Nakai recently talked about dealing with grief from a failed relationship

The rapper/ media personality said though it's difficult to see your former lover with someone else, you'll eventually head and move on

Fans were moved by Bragga's message, while others shared their own experiences of dealing with failed relationships

Nadia Nakai says it's okay to act irrationally after a breakup. Images: nadianakai

Our fave, Nadia Nakai, tugged at fans' heartstrings when she spoke about dealing with grief from failed relationships.

Nadia Nakai talks about grief

Nadia Nakai is in her big sister era and gave her followers advice about dealing with grief.

Having recently lost her boyfriend, AKA, Bragga knows all too well about grief and has been taking followers through her healing journey. However, this time, she spoke about grieving a failed relationship.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Never Leave hitmaker chatted about dealing with a breakup and navigating instances where you see your former lover with someone else. Yup, the girl he told you not to worry about.

Nadia told her followers to give themselves grace and not shame themselves for drunk calling or acting irrationally, saying it's okay because they'll eventually move on:

"You are most likely acting out of character and don’t recognise yourself anymore. It's okay! You will get over it and act like yourself again.

"Pain can make us say and do crazy things. You will default to your original settings, and you will heal, my baby!"

Mzansi weighs in on Nadia Nakai's message

Netizens were moved by Bragga's advice and shared their own experiences with grief:

South African rapper, Yanga Chief, said:

"Give it time."

mcdeeuniversal joked:

"Dr Bragga with the sessions."

abrooklynwinter added:

"Sometimes, the only closure you’ll get is for your wig, and that’s also okay, my baby! Forward is the only movement."

nadianakaifans was inspired:

"Such inspirational words, thank you for this."

siyasanga605 wrote:

"Thank you, ma. Sometimes, you try to compose yourself because everybody knows you're going through the most and is watching your steps, so you keep it all in, and that makes it worse. Thank God for giving you the strength and direction you needed. Stay strong, mama."

