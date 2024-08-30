Nadia Nakai's recent pictures failed to impress many netizens on social media

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the photos of the rapper on their Twitter (X) page

Many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions to the images

Nadia Nakai’s pictures trend on social media. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

South African female rapper Nadia Nakai had fans talking after recent pictures of herself circulated on social media.

Nadia Nakai fails to impress fans with recent pictures

The award-winning rapper and reality TV star, who just turned 34, made headlines again on social media after her photographs of herself trended online.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted Nadia Nakai's latest pictures on their Twitter (X) page, which failed to impress many fans.

The photos were captioned:

"Nadia Nakai photographed by Kutloano Maseko."

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to Nadia Nakai's pictures

Shortly after the pictures of the rapper circulated on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@lekoloanemanam2 wrote:

"They don't want to see us keeping quiet."

@MalekTrendz commented:

"I had to zoom in."

@ChrisExcel102 mentioned:

"AKA dodged a bullet here."

@Nombulelo_Buly responded:

"Nadia could have taken these pics herself if we being honest….Mxm."

@drsmindlo responded:

"I want to say AKA dodged a bullet here but I don't have the right English."

@Mo_Odi_ replied:

"Kana she once said, she’s thicker than Minnie Dlamini and since then it’s been downhill."

@BubbleBlueBabe tweeted:

"I love Nadia, but at times I struggle to defend her. You have to evolve as an artist; you can't be doing the same thing for 10 years. Sexualisation contributes nothing to music. You can still be an amazing artist and maintain your dignity. Nadia now needs to grow up and evolve a bit!"

Nadia Nakai and Rick Ross hint at possible collaboration

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai recently flew the Mzansi flag high when she chatted with the one and only Rick Ross. The stars had an interesting conversation and even hinted at a collaboration coming soon.

Bragga is going international, and we love it for her. The rapper recently talked with award-winning American rapper Rick Ross, and fans loved the conversation.

