Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai had a chat with American rapper Rick Ross, hinting at a future collaboration

The conversation shared on Instagram, showcased Rick Ross praising Nadia's music, particularly Naaa Meaan , and discussing potential work together

Fans and industry peers applauded Nadia for her "boss moves," with many expressing pride in her international recognition and success

Nadia Nakai recently flew the Mzansi flag high when she had a chat with the one and only Rick Ross. The stars had an interesting conversation, and they even hinted at a collaboration coming soon.

Nadia Nakai and Rick Ross hinted at a collaboration. Image: @nadianakai and Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET

Source: UGC

Nadia Nakai chats to Rick Ross in viral video

Bragga is going international and we love it for her. The rapper recently had a talk with award-winning American rapper Rick Ross and fans loved the conversation.

Taking to her Instagram time, the rapper shared a glimpse of her chat with the Boss. Rick Ross told Nadia Nakai that he was a big fan of her music and was vibing to Naaa Meaan. They also spoke about working together and even spoke about a possible collaboration. She captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I hope you checked my Live with @richforever Thank you! @belaireza. Boss Moves!!!! x "

Mzansi is proud of Nadia Nakai's boss moves

Listen, Bragga has been carrying the industry on her back and has been consistently making big money moves. Many lauded the star for nailing the interview with the American superstar.

@amandadupont said:

"Love you Queen well done ❤️"

@lucasraps added:

"A Queen is what she is.❤️‍"

@cyndysandyndlovu commented:

"She is not selfish ❤️❤️ she mentioned so many Ladies."

@chrispcy3 added:

"Now that what we call great flex ..u took the ZimSA flag far ..AKA is doing nothing but smiling ..u got this girl..the next big thing the whole Africa is proud."

@robot_boii said:

"This was dope to watch "

Nadia Nakai debuts red hairstyle, pictures have fans in awe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is indeed the Queen of Swag. The rapper can pull off any look, be it girly or with her cute dresses or as a baddie with her skimpy outfits. The latest one just proved that she can do it all.

Taking to her Instagram page, the chart-topping rapper, Nadia Nakai, showed off her bold red hair. The Naaa Meean rapper also added a boost of colour with her multicoloured dress and she added a cheeky caption to go with the post.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News