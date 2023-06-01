A viral video of American rapper Rick Ross giving a shoutout to South African star Cassper Nyovest has left Mzansi divided

The video shows the award-winning rapper saying he wishes to visit SA again and rap alongside one of the country's top stars

However, he seems to have mixed up the names of two celebrities, Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Rick Ross is excited to be coming to South Africa to mix and mingle with some of the country's biggest stars.

Rick Ross caused a buzz on social media with his shout-out to Cassper Nyovest. Image: @casspernyovest, @kabelomotha and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Rick Ross mixes Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small's names in recent video

Rick Ross has always had a close relationship with South African stars. According to IOL, he caused a buzz when he shared a video sending shout-outs to celebrities including Cassper Nyovest, Uncle Waffles and Musa Keys.

A recent video circulating on Twitter shows the Hustlin rapper saying he can't wait to visit Mzansi. He said he can't wait to come and party with some stars. However, tweeps couldn't help but realise that he mixed the names of two celebs together when he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Let's take it to South Africa. Who do we wanna rep in South Africa? One of the biggest bosses in South Africa, that's right, Cassper De Small.

"When I come back to South Africa, Cassper De Small we are gonna party together, we gonna link together and rap together."

Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small's fans confused over Rick Ross' shout out

Social media users are still trying to figure out who Rick Ross' video was directed to between Amademoni rapper Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small.

@Delela_ka_staze said:

"No, he didn't say Cassper, he wanted to say Kabza the Small."

@zakes_ngidi wrote:

"I think he meant Cassper….He said “rap together” this Kabza the small pronunciation is funny thou"

Cassper Nyovest announces he is going on tour alongside Nasty C, hip-hop fans can’t contain their excitement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African hitmakers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are going on tour together, calling their show African Throne.

Not only is the rapper set to drop a new album, according to TimesLIVE, but the rapper has now announced his tour with Nasty C.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News