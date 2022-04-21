Award-winning American rapper, Riss Ross took to his social media to show some love to South African artists and other artists from the continent including Ghana and Nigeria

The rapper spent his Easter weekend traveling the continent and recently he was spotted in Luanda Angola walking around the slums and interacting with locals

The rapper also announced that he will be signing two artists to his record label Maybach Record Label in Africa and asked African social media users to help him determine who those artists will be

American award-winning rapper, Rick Ross joins the list of international celebrities to show some love to South African and African celebrities. In a short video that recently surfaced on the internet, Ross sent a shout-out to a couple of prominent South African artists.

Rick Ross has worked with a couple of Mzansi artists, including doing a feature on Kwesta’s I Came I Saw hit released in 2019. He began the fifteen-second video by acknowledging his supporters from day one, before calling out a few well known names:

“I want to finish shouting out my list of you know, supporters from day one. I won’t stop that nothing but, Da L.E.S, Priddy Ugly, Tshego, Yanga Chief, Oscar Mbo. Much love to the squad.”

According to World Star HipHop, Rick Ross spent his Easter morning in Angola. In another video, Da Boss is seen walking around the slums giving people money, hugs, and taking pictures. The artist was also in Nigeria and gave a performance in the capital city of the country, Lagos.

He also took to his Instagram stories a couple of hours ago to share that he’s about to leave the country and he asked Africans social media users to send him names of artists he should sign to his record label.

“For everybody that’s in Africa where I just left. Beautiful land. I’m coming back. I told yall I’m signing two artists and I need the streets to determine who those two artists will be and will do that in the next six months. So, I’m letting yall know to get on top of it.”

Easter trip: Rick Ross visits slums in Angola, shares money with the needy

In other related entertainment news, Briefly News reported that during Rick Ross’ visit in Angola he shared that he will sign two new artists from Africa to his Maybach Record Label as a way of nurturing talents from Africa.

The U.S rapper shared more vidoes on his social media platforms where she showed love to more artist from around the African content including artists from Ghana.

Social media users applauded the rapper for taking time during the Passover holiday to give back to those in need and showing love to African artists and Angolian citizens.

