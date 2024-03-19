Chart-topping rapper, Nadia Nakai looked ravishingly stunning in her latest social media posts

Bragga debuted a red hairstyle, reminding people that she is the queen of all things swag

She also added a boost of colour with her multicoloured dress and she added a cheeky caption to go with the post

Nadia Nakai is indeed the Queen of swag. The rapper can pull off any look, be it girly or with her cute dresses or become a baddie with her skimpy outfits. The latest one just proved that she can do it all.

Nadia Nakai donned a new red hairstyle, adding colour to her day. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai shows off new look

Taking to her Instagram page, the chart-topping rapper, Nadia Nakai, showed off her bold red hair.

The Naah Meean rapper also added a boost of colour with her multicoloured dress and she added a cheeky caption to go with the post.

"I’m the splash of colour you need in your life."

Mzansi gushes over Nadia Nakai

A always, the comments always reflect how Mzansi feels about Nadia Nakai. The rapper can literally pull off any look and stay elegant while doing it.

@busby_renaldo:

"You got beautiful feet gorgeous. CERTIFIED PRETORIAN STAINLESS 'CHIPI' STEEL."

@nadia_peaches:

"Where do you get your hair ma’am?"

@ThandiweChabala:

"Nadia? A very gorgeous lady.:

thee_july_hun:

"An angellllllllllllllll, love love you."

thee_july_hun:

"But Nadia, why so pretty?"

dopezuluboi:

"Cutie!!!"

busisiwemic:

"I love you in a dress sisi you are soo gojasi wena."

thash848:

"Beautiful bragga. I like the hair style suit you well, baby."

Nadia stuns at the SA Style Awards

In her previous look, Nadia Nakai attended The South African Style Awards. The rapper looked like a Queen as she wore a gold dress and a gold crown.

"A Queen no matter how the card shuffle!" she captioned one post and in another she said, "Heavy On It."

Take a look at her posts:

Bonang steals the show at SA Style Awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, media darling Bonang Matheba stunned at the South Africa Style Awards.

Sticking to the theme, Bonang Matheba donned a platinum hairstyle and wore a gold gown and had a very dramatic makeup look.

