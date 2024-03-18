Nadia Nakai stunned at the SA Style Awards in a Gert Johan Coetzee gown and crown, showcasing her hourglass figure

Social media praised her elegant and royal look, with many declaring her the best-dressed star at the event

Fans commended her beauty and style, calling her the best rapper in South Africa at the moment

Nadia Nakai ate and left no crumbs with her killer outfit at the SA Style Awards. The rapper had Mzansi taking notes with the elegant gown and stunning accessories.

Nadia Nakai looked stunning at the SA Style Awards. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai slays at the SA Stlye Awards

Nadia Nakai stepped out looking like the queen she is for the SA Style Awards. The Naaa Meean hitmaker flaunted her gorgeous hourglass figure in a maxi dress by the internationally acclaimed fashion designer Gert Johan Coetzee.

Taking to her Instagram, Bragga shared pictures of the look. She added a touch of royalty to the outfit by rocking a crown. She captioned the post:

"A Queen no matter how the card shuffle!"

Mzansi can't get enough of Nadia Nakai's look

Social media users agreed that Nadia Nakai was one of the best-dressed stars at the SA Style Awards. Many said her look was giving elegance and royalty.

@iamfantana said:

"It's that new season baby MY FCKINNN BESTFRIEND❤️"

@Siya_Ndlumbini added:

"She's indeed the queen."

@Velisia3877 added:

"She is so beautiful."

@crylettek said:

"Wear your crown baby girl Lord knows you deserve it"

@delorean_11.11 commented:

"My Taurus sister in all her Glorious African Royalty! ♉️ ❤"

@bawinile.malele wrote:

"Wololo, that is a million dollar look you look amazing, sweetheart❤️"

@sandile4sho noted:

"Best rapper in south aaaaah right now "

@Black_Is_Queen commented:

"I still think she and the rest of the other SAns in that reality show should make their own in SA, it would be lit @ShowmaxOnline can air it."

Bonang Matheba stuns in all black outfit

In more news about celebrities' fashion, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is. The media personality turned heads when she shared stunning pictures of her recent look on her page.

Bonang Matheba has been booked and is busy securing the bag. The star is the resident judge on the Miss SA Crown Chasers show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News