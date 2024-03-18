A YouTube video showcased how a group of dancers did the trendy Tshwala Bam dance challenge

In the viral footage, the crew demonstrated their smooth moves and rehearsed routine at Times Square, New York

Some viewers even commented that the dancers' style reminded them of famous artists like Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim

The Tshwala Bam dance craze has reached New York City. Image: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

The Mzansi Tswhala Bam dance challenge has taken the Internet and amapiano music lovers by storm.

Tswhala Bam challenge makes it to New York

The vibey Mzansi dance, inspired by the song Tswhala Bam by TitoM and Yuppe, has even reached Times Square in New York after dances were spotted sharing their rendition of the dance in a now-viral YouTube video.

The video shared by @yanosmakeherdance shows the group demonstrating a rehearsed dance routine featuring the signature Tswhala Bam body movements and glitches.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud the dancers' Tswhala Bam moves

Netizens showered the dancers with love in the post's comments section, describing their moves as smooth.

Others commented on how the dance moves reminded them of artists such as Mary J Blige and Lil Kim.

@R_Dizzy490 commented:

"Their dance is so smooth."

@ayoflee2278 commented:

"Mary J Blige gone look at this and be like I know what y’all did here ."

@thelifeofunique6569 commented:

"I love y'all performance . But what is that BIG THING BEHIND YOU ."

@eleanorferguson9857 responded:

"Next time you in New York let us know."

@koreyp2845 wrote:

"Mr. Shawtyme on the right ."

@tradeindices9151 replied:

"As a South Africa I’m giving you a 5/10."

@user-dq1hv2xh3u commented:

"The one in the back on the left is perfect in best."

@Joy_rd said:

"Lil Kim been doing this dance TT."

@user-bn5oe1hl8s replied:

"❤ Best dance crew."

Men share Tswhala Bam tutorial

In another story, Briefly News reported that two young men had Mzansi netizens singing their praises after sharing a tutorial on how to do the trendy Tshwala Bam dance.

The song, which has been paired with a vibey and complex dance routine, has won over the hearts of many netizens.

Many netizens have shared videos of their attempts to nail the dance routine, some struggling a little more than others.

