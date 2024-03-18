Two vibey SA gents took the internet by storm with their tutorial for the trendy Tshwala Bam dance

The dance, made popular by the song of the same name, features complex footwork and upper-body movements

The men's clear video instructions on YouTube were praised by viewers who wanted to learn the dance

Two young men took the internet by storm with their tutorial for the trendy Tshwala Bam dance. Image: @patenco_x

Two young men had Mzansi netizens singing their praises after sharing a tutorial on how to do the trendy amapiano Tshwala Bam dance.

Men share Tswhala Bam tutorial

Tshwala Bam is a new amapiano song by TitoM and Yuppe, which also features S.N.E and EeQue.

The song, which has been paired with a vibey and complex dance routine, has won over the hearts of many netizens.

Many netizens have shared videos of their attempts to nail the dance routine, some struggling a little more than others.

A YouTube video shared by @patenco_x shows him and a friend demonstrating how to execute the complex foot and leg movements to move in sync with the side-by-side movements of the upper body.

Watch the video below:

The internet shows the young men love

Many netizens responded positively to the dance tutorial, applauding the young men for sharing a helpful step-by-step guide on how to do the Tshwala Bam dance.

@ifrahabi4834 replied:

"I watched 10 times. Beautiful song and dance."

@user-wg6px6jr1s wrote:

"Females do this dance in the us."

@Lubanzinhlangulela437 commented:

"I thank you guys and I leant this dance❤."

@user-ui4oz8dt1y commented:

"Beautiful❤ ."

@emperorofcuntstittiesprink155 replied:

"Come to New Orleans We love yo get down with the get down...dance fam dance!! ."

@Itsmereacting commented:

"This song is so good ."

@LilahloaneLebele-eu6ow replied:

"Wow, guys I love this song very much."

