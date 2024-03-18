Mzansi was not feeling amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela's new dance moves

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star dancing with one of her dancers on social media

Many netizens questioned her clothing, and some asked why she didn't like dressing appropriately

Kamo Mphela shared a video of herself dancing to her new moves. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela made headlines once again for new dance moves and revealing outfits on social media.

Kamo fails to impress with new dance moves

The Dalie hitmaker Kamo Mphela has made headlines once again on social media after she and musician Toss dropped another saucy video of them dancing together.

Recently, the star shared a clip on her Instagram page showing off her new dance moves with one of her dancers wearing a very revealing white outfit which was similar to the leather one she wore at Konka.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

She captioned the video:

"BALEKA MALUME."

Watch the video below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the clip of Kamo Mphela and her dancer flaunting her new dance moves on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Kamo Mphela with some dance moves."

Watch the video below:

SA not feeling her dance moves

Many netizens didn't feel Mphela's new dance moves, and some called her out for always not dressed appropriately in public. See some of the reactions below:

@BeardedPriest1 asked:

"Is that a bodysuit?"

@BBK29_ said:

"Dance moves ka pampers."

@ta_marah7 questioned:

"Why she's naked?"

@m_kobene wrote:

"Let’s go back to school."

@Mpumelelo_Mthi commented:

"Diapers are in fashion, I see..."

@wandi_nje mentioned:

"Ngathi her back up dancer is the one with the dance moves and she's learning."

@Trish_NonoM tweeted:

"Razor is the best thing that has ever happened to her."

@Msigi_Emotion replied:

"Is she wearing nappies."

Kamo lives it up in the US

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano artist Kamo Mphela joined dancer Bontle Modiselle to attend the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Joining the ladies was Robot Boii, who was accompanied by other African influencers to be part of the NBA Africa team.

Source: Briefly News