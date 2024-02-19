Amapiano artist Kamo Mphela and dancer Bontle Modiselle attended the NBA all-star weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana

Joining the ladies was also Robot Boii, who was accompanied by other African influencers to be part of the NBA Africa team

There is a viral clip of the trio doing an Amapiano dance, and netizens had mixed reactions to it

South African stars shone in the United States as they attended the NBA all-star weekend.

Kamo Mphela and Bontle Modiselle attended the NBA All-Star weekend games in the USA. Image: @bontle.modiselle, @kamomphelax

Kamo and Bontle share sizzling content

Amapiano singer and performer Kamo Mphela rocked it out in the United States with dancer Bontle Modiselle. The ladies and Amapiano artist Robot Boii attended the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The trio along with other African influencers, represented NBA Africa. They posted some sizzling content from their time there, including the time they were invited to their hotel rooms and opened their goodie bags.

Robot Boii, Kamo and Bontle's viral TikTok challenge

There is a viral clip of the trio doing an Amapiano dance, and netizens had mixed reactions to it. In the video posted by @MDNnewss, Robot Boii was almost unrecognizable due to the filters, and some had a few things to say about Kamo Mphela's dance moves.

Mzansi not feeling the trio's dancing

Commenting under the video, netizens had a few things to point out. Others were mesmerised by their energy in the United States.

@TheGBrown1:

"Yooo this filter does not look nice on Robot Boii."

@FutureBite:

"These 2 must thank Robot Boi."

@miss_fine_wine:

"They devoured."

@lukisi

"Bontle is unTouched!"

@IsmynameThendo:

"Love the combo."

rissaah.m:

"It's BONTLE over EVERYONE."

thutomolusi:

"This is amazing, Living the life."

