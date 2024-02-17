Gogo Maweni, also now Mrs Mgube, shared an update about her lavish lifestyle with her recent husband

The sangoma posted pictures with her traditional husband, Sabelo Mgube, who recently paid lobola

Online users were fascinated and eager to share thoughts after seeing a sneak peek of Gogo Maweni's personal life

Gogo Maweni has been in the headlines following rumours about her marital status. The sangoma is engaged to her husband, who paid lobola.

Gogo Maweni is enjoying the Maldives with her husband, who paid R150k lobola. Image: @dr_maweni

People were fascinated after seeing a recent post by the reality TV star. The sangoma looked at ease while abroad.

Gogo Maweni enjoys Maldives with husband

On Instagram, Gogo Maweni posted some shots of her chilling at the beach with her husband. In the clip, they were enjoying food and more while in the Maldives.

See the post, including a video below:

South Africans react to Gogo Maweni holiday

Many people had a lot to say following reports that Gogo Maweni was married. Peeps were impressed by the luxurious display and the romance.

Read the comments by online users below:

pkpatkkpkpatkk was happy for the couple:

'This is a real life."

iamsesecharnock agreed:

"Love this."

clarabanx added:

"Leeeeeee The heat is getting worse."

@Exe_moon999 applauded:

"Sangomas in 2024, wow."

thee_shoni_alici gushed:

"Soft life."

simphiwe.majola exclaimed::

"Yaaaaas."

@busiwe_bubu commented:

"Love is beautiful. Baby number 5 loading."

@Lethabo4991 added:

"Happy couple. Love this."

@messenger_iam wrote:

"I like what I see."

Kefilwe Mabote's lobola from 1 year ago allegedly faked

Briefly News previously reported that Kefilwe Mabote has tongues wagging on social media. The media personality was said to have gotten married in an epic lobola ceremony in January 2023.

Most recently, people debated whether Kefilwe Mabote's traditional marriage was real. The influencer's wedding pictures are under scrutiny after recent allegations.

According to ZiMoja, unnamed sources close to Kefilwe Maboe allege that she was never married. It is alleged that the pictures of her lobola that went viral were for content purposes. The anonymous source claims that Kefilwe wanted to gain more popularity and also allegedly make her ex-boyfriend jealous.

