Congratulations are in order for one of Mzansi's power couples Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Mgube. The couple reportedly got married traditionally and are currently on vacation allegedly tied the knot.

Gogo Maweni confirmed that her husband paid lobola for her. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni confirms marriage to Sabelo

Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube are taking their beautiful marriage to the next level. The couple who have been together for years officially tied the knot. The news of their marriage comes following reports that they were on the verge of a break-up because of Sabelo's financial situation.

The Izangoma Zodumo star confirmed the news of her marriage to the popular entertainment blog Maphephandaba on Instagram. Gogo Maweni, whose real name is Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo explained that her man Sabelo Mgube paid a cool R150 000 to her family and is left with paying some cows that will be paid up before their white wedding. She said:

"It was R150k, but there are still cows remaining which will be paid up before the wedding."

Fans share thoughts on Gogo Maweni's marriage

Social media users seem to think Gogo Maweni's husband Sabelo Mgube cannot afford to pay R150K. Many took to the post's comments section to dish their thoughts.

@baxolise_m said:

"She gave him the 150 k to Lobola her‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

@ketleetso added:

"If a mother of 3 with different baby daddies can get R150000 then a childless good looking retired soldier if the streets with a low mileage is worth more."

@molebo_kardashian commented:

"She paid her own lobola the R150k is hers….she’s the Man financially in this marriage. Guy is Sbara makoti aaneee seelo "

@tlhalefo_metz wrote:

"Someone paid her own lobola yoh"

@zozi_zabela said:

"Is she the one paying for that trip? The Maldives trip?"

Gogo Maweni lives it up in Dubai with her husband

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that gobela Gogo Maweni and her hubby Sabelo Mgube served their fans and followers with some Valentine's Day content on social media during their baecation overseas.

Recently Gogo Maweni shared pictures of herself and her husband living it up in Dubai on her Instagram page. The star posted several pictures posing in various tourist places there. Maweni also shared pictures of herself in a first-class sitting on a plane on her way to their next location, Maldives.

Source: Briefly News