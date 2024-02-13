Traditional healer Gogo Maweni lived it up in Dubai with her hubby Sabelo Mgube

The famous gobela posted pictures of herself with Sabelo in Dubai on her Instagram page

The news and gossip page MDNews also reshared the pictures on Twitter of the couple having the time of their life

Gogo Maweni living lavishly with her hubby in Dubai. Image: @dr_maweni, @velabahleke_the_king

Gobela Gogo Maweni and her hubby Sabelo Mgube served their fans and followers with some Valentine's Day content on social media during their baecation overseas.

Gogo Maweni and hubby in Dubai

Recently Gogo Maweni shared pictures of herself and her husband living it up in Dubai on her Instagram page. The star posted several pictures posing in various tourist places there. Maweni also shared pictures of herself in a first-class sitting on a plane on her way to their next location, Maldives.

She captioned the photos:

"Travel snaps ❤️"

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the snaps of the couple on Twitter and wrote:

"Gogo Maweni is in Dubai with her husband. ❤"

See the post below:

Fans compliment Maweni and Sabelo

Many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with complimentary responses:

hlompho_maseko said:

"We finally see the streets and other builds of the town and not swimming pool and breakfasts only. Danko my good Doctor."

modiseadelaide wrote:

"Next time put me in your bag, enjoy my dear."

blesseddlamini responded:

"The streets of the Middle East enjoy @dr_maweni."

buyelwanomankonyana complimented:

"Couple off the year."

_madamspeaker_ replied:

"Happiness look gorgeous on you❤❤❤❤love you."

babalwababsiegwebeda commented:

"My favourite couple."

