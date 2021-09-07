Kamo Mphela Compared to Babes Wodumo After Epic UK Performance: "Saba Indoda"

Babes Wodumo has been compared to Kamo Mphela after the latter slayed her recent performance in London, UK

Some social media users claimed Babes would also be travelling to other countries to perform if she hadn't gotten hitched to Mampintsha

A few people defended Babes and told the trolls to congratulate Kamo without mentioning the Gqom Queen

Kamo Mphela slayed her performance in London, UK recently. After videos of the Amapiano artist's epic performance trended on social media, some people started comparing her to Gqom star, Babes Wodumo.

Kamo's fans went wild during the concert in London when she and her dancers took to the stage and danced to her hit, Nkulunkulu. Her fans in Mzansi also went crazy after watching a clip she posted on Instagram.

Trolls started comparing Kamo to Babes Wodumo. Some haters even threw shade at the eLamont hitmaker, claiming she fell after she started dating Mampintsha. According to ZAlebs, Many took to Twitter and said Babes would be living the life Kamo is currently living if she had not married Mampintsha. Check out some of the comments below:

@uNhlaka_ wrote:

"Can’t help but think of Babes Wodumo when I see Kamo Mphela killing it in the UK. Saba indoda!"

@ZandileExcel commented:

"Kamo Mphela is living that life we all wanted Babes Wodumo to live."

Some tweeps defended Babes and asked the haters to congratulate Kamo without throwing shade at Babes.

@skye_nonbinary said:

"Can y'all congratulate Kamo Mphela without mentioning Babes Wodumo, why praise another girl and degrade another though?"

Babes Wodumo serves legal papers on troll

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo has had enough of people picking on her and she recently warned trolls that she would sue them for defamation.

It seems the Gqom Queen came through with her threat when she said forced a man to apologise for making defamatory comments about her. ZAlebs reported that Babes Wodumo serves her lawyer's letters in the public domain and names and shames social media users who troll her.

One man came forward and apologised to Babes, Mampintsha, Sponge, DJ Tira and his wife Gugu Khathi. He retracted his defamatory comments.

