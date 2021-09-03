Babes Wodumo Serves Legal Papers to Troll, Forces Him to Apologise

South African media personality, Babes Wodumo, has been the victim of trolls on social media lately

The media personality clapped back by threatening legal action against some named social media users

It seems the threat spooked a few as one man recorded a public apology and Babes shared the video online

Babes Wodumo has had enough of people picking on her and she recently warned trolls that she would sue them for defamation.

It seems the Gqom Queen came through with her threat when she said forced a man to apologise for making defamatory comments about her.

ZAlebs reported that Babes Wodumo serves her lawyer letters in the public platform, and named and shamed social media users who trolled her.

One man came forward and apologised to Babes, Mampintsha, Sponge, DJ Tira and his wife Gugu Khathi. He retracted his defamatory comments.

Babes accepted the man’s apology and reposted it on her Facebook page.

Social media users react to man’s apology to Babes Wodumo

Ziningi Cele said:

“This guy is a better & taller human being than most people. Ukuzehlisa esp on such a platform says a lot about his character...noma bangam'hleka, angabanaki. Sbonga nje ukuty uxolo lwakho lwamukelekile. This should be a lesson to the social media bullies…”

Thuliwe Goniwe said:

“Respect to you my brother we learn from our mistakes.”

Hombisa Pearl Mavuna said:

“We now waiting for a new track "legal team"

Thimna Mema said:

“This shows maturity and being wise enough.”

Babes Wodumo lawyers up against trolls teasing her about DJ Tira

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo had enough of trolls and is tackling them via the legal route. The musician fell victim to trolling after taking to social media to wish DJ Tira a happy birthday on Wednesday, 24 August.

ZAlebs reported that Babes posted pictures with the media personality on her Facebook account but some of the comments became a little nasty. Some social media users said that Tira was Sponge’s real father and that he owed child support.

Babes, who usually lets the badmouthing slide, did not take these comments lying down. The publication reported that she said:

"All the time y'all say Tira is my baby daddy, what about his wife (Gugu Khathi), what is she saying about this sh*t you talk about. You guys make me mad sometimes, honestly. I you do not know what you want to say, leave please.”

Babes then threatened to take legal action against a few of the trolls.

