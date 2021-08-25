Babes Wodumo Lawyers up Against Trolls Teasing Her About DJ Tira

South African media personality Babes Wodumo has threatened to sue social media trolls after they had a go at her recently

The musician was teased about DJ Tira when she wished him a happy birthday recently, they insinuated that Babes and Tira had an inappropriate relationship

Babes Wodumo did not take the trolling lying down and clapped back with some stinging words of her own

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Babes Wodumo has had enough of trolls and is tackling them via the legal route. The musician fell victim to trolling after taking to social media to wish DJ Tira a happy birthday on Wednesday, 24 August.

Babes Wodumo has called on her lawyers against trolls. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reported that Babes posted pictures with the media personality on her Facebook account but some of the comments became a little nasty. Some social media users said that Tira was Sponge’s real father and that he owed child support.

Babes, who usually lets the badmouthing slide, did not take these comments lying down.

The publication reported that she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"All the time y'all say Tira is my baby daddy, what about his wife (Gugu Khathi), what is she saying about this sh*t you talk about. You guys make me mad sometimes, honestly. I you do not know what you want to say, leave please.”

Babes then threatened to take legal action against a few of the trolls.

However, that did not seem to deter them.

Babes Wodumo drags single mothers in strange video

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo recently shared a video online where she blasted women who had children out of wedlock.

Babes said that she was not interested in issues from single mothers.

“You see this thing of crying about your baby daddy who left you, don't do that with me. I got married then I had a child so don't compare yourselves with me. Do not compare your baby daddies with me. This has nothing to do with me.”

The clip had no context and no explanation as to why she delved into this particular topic. However, what struck many was the fact that Babes did not look in her right state while making the video.

She looked dazed and was dancing while speaking. Of course this could all be nothing as Babes is known for always being on her feet.

Source: Briefly.co.za