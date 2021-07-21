Hawu: Babes Wodumo Drags Single Mothers in Strange Video

South African singer and dancer Babes Wodumo has left Mzansi in disbelief after she released a video blasting single mothers

In the clip, Babes could be seen dancing while talking about how she did not have her child out of wedlock

The footage has since gone viral online as social media users weighed in on the clip and Babes Wodumo's state of mind while making it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Babes Wodumo is a new wife and mother but it seems nothing has really changed with Mzansi’s favourite bad girl.

Babes Wodumo left tongues wagging with a recent video post. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The media personality recently shared a video online where she blasted women who had children out of wedlock.

Babes said that she was not interested in issues from single mothers.

“You see this thing of crying about your baby daddy who left you, don't do that with me. I got married then I had a child so don't compare yourselves with me. Do not compare your baby daddies with me. This has nothing to do with me.”

The clip had no context and no explanation as to why she delved into this particular topic.

However, what struck many was the fact that Babes did not look in her right state while making the video. She looked dazed and was dancing while speaking. Of course this could all be nothing as Babes is known for always being on her feet.

Commenting on the video, social media users had a lot to say:

@khawula musa: “Babes Wodumo is saying she got married then had a baby so y'all shouldn't compare her to y'all baby daddies who left y'all.”

@thapelo4423 said:

“Is she on drugs?”

@iam_unathi said:

“LMAAAOOO.”

Babes had been enjoying motherhood and has even created a social media account for the little baby.

Introducing Sponge Wodumo: Babes and Mampintsha create online presence for baby

Briefly News reported that the world was officially been introduced to Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo’s baby via an Instagram account created for the little one.

The couple are still not revealing the baby’s real name. The musicians opted to hilariously call the baby Sponge after Mampintsha’s mother accused Babes of using a sponge to fake her pregnancy.

It’s clear that one of the parents are using the account to talk on behalf of the baby and the results have been hilarious.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za