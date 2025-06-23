Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons has married his long-time partner, Jade Harris, in a glamorous Cape Town wedding

The couple tied the knot just months after getting engaged on Boxing Day 2024

Chiefs teammates Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen and Aden McCarthy attended the black-and-white-themed celebration

Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons has officially said "I do," marrying his long-time partner, Jade Harris, in an elegant Cape Town wedding over the weekend.

Solomons weds long-time love after brief engagement

The 25-year-old speedster took to his Instagram stories to share glimpses of the special occasion, which featured a sophisticated black and white theme. The wedding came just months after the couple announced their engagement on Boxing Day in 2024.

Solomons, who made 16 appearances for Amakhosi across all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign, was joined by close friends, family, and several teammates. Among those in attendance were Chiefs teammates Aden McCarthy, Bruce Bvuma, and Brandon Petersen, who celebrated the moment in style.

Stylish ceremony leaves fans in awe

The venue, adorned with monochrome elegance, saw guests arrive in formal tuxedos and sleek evening gowns. The atmosphere was festive, with attendees enjoying a vibrant reception that matched the couple’s energy and bond.

Fans have since taken to social media to congratulate the newlyweds, with Solomons’ wedding highlights earning praise for their tasteful design and heartfelt moments. The footballer’s social media posts offered a rare, closer glimpse into his life off the pitch.

Busy season on and off the field for Solomons

Solomons has been a reliable option in the Chiefs’ backline this past season. While he’s yet to secure a regular starting spot, his versatility and pace have proven useful, especially during domestic cup competitions. His marriage marks a significant milestone off the pitch as he continues to grow in both his personal and professional life.

Chiefs community sends warm wishes

Kaizer Chiefs fans and PSL supporters have flooded his pages with well wishes, celebrating his union and admiring the couple’s chemistry and journey. With the off-season underway, the newlyweds are likely to enjoy some downtime before preparations begin for the 2025/26 season.

Briefly News previously reported that the Kaizer Chiefs star's monthly salary is estimated at R120,000. As a young player, he also participated in athletics, namely sprints, long jump, and triple jump. Dillan Solomons played for Milano United, Royal Eagles, Stellenbosch, All Stars, and Moroka Swallows before joining AmaKhosi in 2022.

