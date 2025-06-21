Sphelele Makhunga paid a loving birthday tribute to her husband, Itumeleng Khune, as he turned 38

Khune celebrated his birthday in Botswana, where he’ll feature in the Clash of the Legends match representing South Africa

Sphelele continues to thrive as an entrepreneur, running her own décor and florist businesses while balancing family life

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune marked his 38th birthday on Friday with a special celebration in Botswana, where he is set to represent South Africa in the much-anticipated Clash of the Legends fixture. The iconic shot-stopper will line up alongside familiar names like Siphiwe Tshabalala as they take on a Botswana legends team at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

"We Love You " : Sphelele Makhunga's Heartfelt Tribute to Itumeleng Khune on His 38th Birthday

Source: Instagram

Wife Sphelele honours 'hubby bear' with touching message

Sphelele Makhunga, Khune’s wife and longtime partner, took to social media to shower her husband with love on his special day. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she expressed deep gratitude for their journey together, calling Khune her “handsome hubby bear”.

“I’m grateful we get to navigate life side by side with our little bears,” she shared. “We love you completely and look forward to celebrating countless more birthdays with you.”

The affectionate message drew warm reactions from fans and followers, many of whom praised the couple’s enduring bond and commitment.

From football wife to flourishing entrepreneur

While many recognise Sphelele as the supportive wife of one of South Africa’s most celebrated goalkeepers, she has carved out her own success in the business world. She is the founder of Eminence, a boutique events and décor company known for curating elegant experiences. In addition, she runs Eminence Florist, which specialises in fresh, customised floral arrangements for weddings, birthdays, and corporate functions.

Balancing motherhood, marriage, and entrepreneurship, Sphelele continues to grow her brand while remaining grounded in her family values.

A love story rooted in tradition

Khune and Sphelele tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony in 2019, a celebration that paid homage to their cultural heritage. Since then, the couple have welcomed two daughters into their lives and continue to share glimpses of their family life on social media.

As Khune embraces a new chapter, both personally and professionally, with possible retirement looming, Sphelele’s tribute stands as a reminder of the unwavering support behind the man between the posts.

Their story — from football stadiums to family milestones — remains one of South Africa’s most admired modern love tales.

Inside Itumeleng Khune’s R4 million mansion

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is living in luxury in his R4 million Johannesburg mansion, a sleek and modern space that blends fame with family life. Although his days at Chiefs are over, Khune is not ready to hang up his gloves just yet, with a possible move to another club still on the cards.

His home, purchased in 2018, features personal touches like a portrait of himself, multiple awards, a private gym, and a gourmet kitchen. Khune shares the stylish residence with his wife Sphelele Makhunga and their two daughters, creating a warm, family-oriented environment.

