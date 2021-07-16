Introducing Sponge Wodumo: Babes and Mampintsha create online presence for baby

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have created a social media account for little baby Spnge and the content is hilarious

The couple seem to enjoy 'interacting' with the baby and it seems that he has also made some adoring fans

Social media users could not hide their amusement as they shared screenshots of 'conversations' between Mampintsha and his infant son

The world has officially been introduced to Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo’s baby via an Instagram account created for the little one.

The couple are still not revealing the baby’s real name. The musicians opted to hilariously call the baby Sponge after Mampintsha’s mother accused Babes of using a sponge to fake her pregnancy.

It’s clear that one of the parents are using the account to talk on behalf of the baby and the results have been hilarious.

Twitter user @kamo_marven took to social media to share her thoughts about the baby’s Instagram account.

“Mampintsha's child has an Instagram account and the child just thanked him for posting the pic.”

Others could not hold back their amusement:

@tebdunc said:

“Wait a minute mampintsha wrote that?? The whole mampintsha knows past tense ya hold??”

@bima_thabo said:

“I heard the baby wanted to do Instagram live and they refused, allegedly.”

@fortunte said:

“They are not in anyway letting all this craziness happening in our country get to they’re happiness.”

Mampintsha has really pulled his weight as a father and it’s been amazing to see.

Babes Wodumo glows as Mampintsha watches over baby boy

Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo recently took to social media to share a picture of herself looking all sorts of glamorous while Mampintsha watched over their newborn in the background.

The snap left some fans impressed while a few others expressed worry.

Check out some of the reactions:

@ndumisoh_mt said: "Lots of things are happening in this picture."

@johnbiyela said: "In my head I still hear Mandla shushuzela umtwana (shushing the baby)."

@thandylovesmakeup said: "Something doesn't add up ngepic le... balance me kwenzekani (what's going on)?"

@spheza said: "She looks tired, the eyes. She must rest uzoba... Right, lol."

@djmenacesa said: "Yoh gorgeous my sister."

