Babes Wodumo is enjoying motherhood and it seems Mampintsha is making things even easier for her

The media personality recently shared a snap of herself looking all types of glamorous with a full face beat

Many social media users complimented her beauty, however others expressed some worry over how quickly she was trying to bounce back after childbirth

Babes Wodumo seems to be enjoying life as a new mom. The media personality recently took to social media to share a picture of herself looking all sorts of glamorous while Mampintsha watched over their newborn in the background.

The snap left some fans impressed while a few others expressed worry.

Check out some of the reactions:

ndumisoh_mt said:

"Lots of things are happening in this picture."

johnbiyela said:

"In my head I still hear Mandla shushuzela umtwana (shushing the baby)."

thandylovesmakeup said:

"Something doesn't add up ngepic le... balance me kwenzekani (what's going on)?"

spheza said:

"She looks tired, the eyes. She must rest uzoba... Right, lol."

djmenacesa said:

"Yoh gorgeous my sister."

chubby_l0 said:

"Aibo looking fresh."

morgado568 said:

"Mama ka siposhi morning."

Many were happy to see Mampintsha taking up his responsibility as a father while others were a little concerned that Babes was trying to hard to go back to normal so soon after giving birth.

Babes Wodumo wishes Mampintsha on 1st Father’s Day ever

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha recently became parents to a cute bundle of joy. Babes realised that this past Sunday was her hubby’s first Father’s Day and decided to commemorate it.

Taking to Instagram, Babes posted some pictures of the musician and celebrated him. Social media users loved to see the sweet content from the new mommy.

Here are some reactions:

Instagram user djsboh_afroboys said: "Happy first Father’s Day."

lindelwamkhasibe said: "Happy Father's Day bakithi wena."

sanelly_dlamini_ said: "Congratulations and happy Father's Day to babakh, stay blessed."

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha celebrate wedding

Mzansi celebrities Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha got married a month ago and a snippet was shared on social media. The couple wore their traditional attire and looked all sorts of amazing in the colour green.

A social media user with the handle @_ZinyaneLesilo re-shared a video on Twitter of the couple dancing and having a great time. Babes was breaking it down on the dancefloor and her hubby was following closely towards the end of the footage.

Social media users were stunned by the clip - it's not a secret that the couple are the face of the Gqom music genre but fans didn't think they'd go all-out during their wedding.

