Babes Wodumo Wishes Mampintsha Well on His 1st Father’s Day

Babes Wodumo took to social media to give a shout-out to her husband Mampintsha on his first Father's Day

The musician posted a picture of the new dad and wished him well, much to social media users' delight

The famous South African pair recently welcomed their first child into the world

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha recently became parents to a cute bundle of joy. Babes realised that this past Sunday was her hubby’s first Father’s Day and decided to commemorate it.

Babes Wodumo wished Mampintsha well on his first Father's Day. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Babes posted some pictures of the musician and celebrated him.

Social media users loved to see the sweet content from the new mommy. Here are some reactions:

Instagram user djsboh_afroboys said:

"Happy first Father’s Day."

lindelwamkhasibe said:

"Happy Father's Day bakithi wena."

sanelly_dlamini_ said:

"Congratulations and happy Father's Day to babakh, stay blessed."

shane_ojordan23 said:

"Happy Father's Day Shimora."

king_kelvinstallin said:

"He looks handsome."

menzimagwaza said:

"Cishe yamshweba eya this year. (He almost missed this year's one.)"

Congratulations once again to the young couple and we hope Mampintsha enjoyed his first of many Father's Days.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha welcome their baby to the world

South African Gqom artists Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha recently welcomed their first child together to the world. Briefly News reported that the power couple left the nation shook when they announced that they were expecting a child, but Mzansi slowly warmed to the idea of a mini Babes Wodumo.

The news was broken on social media by excited friends, family and fans who congratulated the pair on the new addition.

Industry peer L’vovo was one of the first to break the news online and welcome Mampintsha to fatherhood.

He tweeted:

“Welcome to fatherland ‪@MampintshaNuz‬.”

Since then many well-wishes have poured in for the cute but controversial couple.

Source: Briefly.co.za