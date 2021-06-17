Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha Welcome Baby: Sponji Is Here

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's bouncing baby has finally arrived and Mzansi is thrilled

Family member, friends and fans took to social media to wish the couple well on their beautiful new arrival

Babes Wodumo did not have an easy pregnancy after she was involved in a public spat with her mother-in-law

South African Gqom artists Babes Wodumo And Mampintsha recently welcomed their first child together to the world.

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo have welcomed a beautiful baby. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

The power couple left the nation shook when they announced that they were expecting a child but Mzansi slowly warmed to the idea of a mini Babes Wodumo. The news was broken on social media by excited friends, family and fans who congratulated the pair for the new addition. Industry peer, L’vovo was one of the first to break the news online and welcome Mampintsha to fatherhood.

He tweeted:

“Welcome to fatherland ‪@MampintshaNuz‬”

Social media users also congratulated the pair while some shared their own thoughts about the news.

@specialt2 said:

“It’s about time.”

@wandileJ said:

“Njaynie?? I swear I saw Babes drinking these past few months. Maybe it was pre recorded footage?? But arg I’m so happy for them.”

@mphowemoletlane said:

“I suggest his/her named Gqom. Congratulations to Mampitsha and Babes Wodumo plus Gqom in general.”

@llunga18 said:

“Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Maphumulo.”

@palesa_rubby said:

“Baba ka Sponge Bob.”

Mampintsha’s mother apologises to Babes Wodumo

The pair did not have the smoothest pregnancy journey. Babes and her mother-in-law were caught in a war of words when the elderly lady accused the artist of using her son.

Briefly News later reported that Mampintsha’s mom Zama Zuma has extended an olive branch to her daughter-in-law Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane after the two were embroiled in a nasty war of words.

In a candid interview with Briefly News, the 65-year-old woman said she lashed out at Babes Wodumo out of anger.

