Lerato Ramawela's bio: age, children, husband, career, profiles

Lerato Ramawela is popularly known for being the wife of King Monada, the South African singer behind the famous fainting dance (Idibala Malwedhe). She has been by Monda’s side even before she became a star. As a result, many people have come to love her and are eager to know more about her.

Usually, it is rare for celebrities to declare that they are polygamous comfortably. King Monada is among those rare cases; the star has been happily married to two ladies. The first wife, Lerato Ramawela, does not seem to be bothered either by having a co-wife. At times, she is seen hanging out together with her family. So, what is her story?

Lerato Ramawela's profile summary

Birth name: Lerato Ramawela

Lerato Ramawela Date of birth: 5th June

5th June Age: Unknown

Unknown Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Tickyline village near Lenyenye town, South Africa

Tickyline village near Lenyenye town, South Africa Spouse: King Monada (Khutso Steven Kgatle)

King Monada (Khutso Steven Kgatle) Co-wife: Cynthia Nthebatse Lion

Cynthia Nthebatse Lion Children: Temoso, Kgothatso Junior

Temoso, Kgothatso Junior Religion: Unknown

Unknown Nationality: South African

Lerato Ramawela's biography

Lerato was born on 5th June in Tickyline village near Lenyenye town, South Africa. How old is Lerato Ramawela? Unfortunately, Lerato Ramawela age’s is unknown. She is a private lady who entirely keeps everything about herself from the public eye. Also, she is not on social media.

Her husband, Monada, posts about her on his social media pages once in a while. Often, it happens during her birthdays or special occasions.

Birthday

In 2021, she celebrated her birthday on 5th June. The Malwedhe hitmaker penned a sweet message for her on social media, causing a buzz. A part of the message read,

I can’t ever stop talking about how amazing you are! You are the most fantastic example of a real woman. I am proud to call you mine. Have a wonderful birthday, my queen.

What does Lerato Ramawela do for a living?

Since she shot into the limelight due to her marriage, Ramawela has not revealed anything about her career. Presumably, she is busy taking care of her kids because her husband is always on the road, entertaining his fans. However, she has been a supportive wife since she met him. Perhaps, she will consider coming public about her career soon.

Marriage and parenthood

Lerato has been receiving praises from different people for being an ideal wife. Unlike many celebrity wives, she is low-key. People close to her regard her as a humble individual with little to no controversies.

Lerato Ramawela and King Monada have been married for more than nine years. In December 2020, the couple celebrated their 9th anniversary. As usual, Lerato Ramawela's husband took to social media, thanking the mother of his kids for always loving and supporting him.

My dear wife, I'm so blessed of having you. Thank you for your love, care, support, and every little effort you are doing for me is simply amazing. I love you.❤❤❤❤ #9yearsfull

The couple is blessed with two beautiful kids; one daughter and one son. Their names are Temoso and Kgothatso Junior. To see the pictures of Lerato Ramawela's children, you may need to visit Monada’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Also, King Monada's wives are on good terms. The star has managed to keep them happy since marrying them. Each of them owns a car, and they live lavishly with their children.

Indeed, Lerato Ramawela is the type of woman any man would love to have by his side. In other words, Monada must be one of the luckiest men on earth. She is super caring, supportive, and loving. However, the mother of two does not enjoy being in the limelight.

