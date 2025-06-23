Oscar Mbo, Mawhoo, and more to headline Rockets’ Wonderland at Durban July during South Africa's busiest weekend

Rockets’ exclusive luxury event debuts on 6 July 2025 at Durban’s Botanical Gardens

The event will only be limited to 1,500 guests set for a fashion, sport, and music magic weekend

A host of celebrated stars, including Oscar Mbo, Mawhoo, Zee Nxumalo and Dlala Thakzin, are set to headline the Rockets Wonderland event at the Durban July weekend.

Oscar Mbo and Mawhoo spotted out and about. Images: mawhoo_, oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Over the years, the Durban July weekend has been dubbed the busiest weekend in South Africa.

Rockets bring Wonderland magic to the Durban July weekend

Fashion, sport, and music take centre stage during the busiest weekend.

This year’s edition is not different from the rest, but the lifestyle brand Rockets has a bigger picture of the event.

The lifestyle brand is making headlines after revealing that it will unveil Rockets Wonderland, an exclusive luxury event launching on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

The event will be launched at the Munies Hockey Grounds in Durban’s Botanical Gardens, where 1,500 slots will be available for guests.

A star-studded lineup set for the Rockets’ Wonderland event

According to Rockets, the event will be timed to coincide with the busiest weekend and will feature music, fashion, and culinary experiences.

However, the luxury brand has since revealed its star-studded lineup for the night.

A host of celebrated stars are set to bring fire to the stage, and fans have since given the lineup a nod.

According to the luxury brand Scorpion Kings, Dlala Thakzin and Zee Nxumalo will perform at the event.

Other big names on the list include Oscar Mbo and Mawhoo, also part of the event's headliners.

The stars will also share the stage with Rockets’ resident DJs, including AfroNerd, Girls, Junior and Franky.

However, the celebrities will continue late into the night with an official after-party at the Rockets Beach Club in Umhlanga.

The after party will be headlined by Major League DJs and 2wo Bunnies, making it a night to remember for music lovers.

The lineup blends Amapiano, Afrobeat, house, and more, capturing the sound of modern South African music and making it stand out.

However, beyond the music, Rockets Wonderland will offer guests VIP treatment from champagne bars to signature cocktails.

Speaking to the media about the event, Rockets CEO and founder Sean Barber said:

“Rockets Wonderland is our vision brought to life, a dream woven from culture, luxury and imagination.”

DJ Tira sets the bar high ahead of this year’s Durban July

However, this won't be the only big event of the weekend. Award-winning producer DJ Tira is also counting down to the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The celebrated DJ and his team are gearing up for another epic Durban July, with another spectacular Afrotaiment Marquee in the works.

DJ Tira geared up for the Durban July weekend. Image: djtira

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira tagged a host of celebrities for this year’s edition, and some of the big names, including DJ Maphorisa, gave their stamp of approval.

On fire, Mawhoo and Ashley Ogle, first-timers, were part of a star-studded photoshoot that kickstarted their journey to the much-awaited event.

Gugu Khathi and Zee Nxumalo, Sweet Guluva, were also part of the photoshoot, which has since thrust Afrotainment into the top trends.

Tbo Touch and Hope Mbhele to host Durban July Marquee

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch and Hope Mbhele will headline one of this year’s biggest Durban July Marquees.

Thanks to their huge social media following, the news has since seen them making headlines.

