DJ Tira is teaming up with Sweet Guluva for the Durban July 2025, promising an unforgettable performance at the Afrotainment Marquee

DJ Tira shared videos of them in matching African print outfits by Imprint Designs, generating excitement on social media

DJ Tira continues to earn praise for supporting rising stars like Sweet Guluva, with fans eagerly anticipating their collaboration at the glamorous event

The Durban July is around the corner, and South African celebrities are already preparing for the glamorous event. Popular star DJ Tira got his wish of having the hottest celebrity at the moment, Sweet Guluva, working with him.

DJ Tira and Sweet Guluva working together for the Durban July

This year's Durban July is going to be one for the books. Scheduled for 5 July 2025, and themed Marvels of Mzansi, the annual event will see celebrities from all walks of life coming through with stylish outfits. The highlight of the show will definitely be Sweet Guluva, who will be rocking alongside DJ Tira at his ever-popular Afrotainment Marquee.

The star who first announced his desire to work with the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner in a post shared on Monday, 24 March 2025, shared another video on Wednesday, 22 May 2025, while shooting content with the highly sought-after reality television star.

Taking to his X page, the Amaphara hitmaker shared a video while rocking matching African print outfits with Sweet Guluva. The stunning outfits were designed by the talented Imprint Designs.

Take a look at the video below:

Fans applaud DJ Tira for working with Sweet Guluva

Social media users gave DJ Tira his flowers for working with Sweet Guluva. This is not the first time that DJ Tira has been praised for giving a platform to up-and-coming artists who are still trying to find their feet in the industry.

Fans often talk about how the star has nurtured and changed the lives of the Qwabe Twins thanks to his influence. DJ Tira also offered a platform to former Big Brother Mzansi star Liyema and praised her work. DJ Tira even endorsed Liyema, saying she was the next big thing in South Africa.

@MagombaNoxolo said:

"Can't wait 💃💃💃 Bhuti x Malume 🤗"

@Ghostname_24 commented:

"These fits are Runway worthy, Dankie Imprint_za😩🔥🔥🙌🏼"

@KhathiNhlanhlo wrote:

"Malume nobhuti wecountry..... Dankie."

@ZeehStar said:

"Wow, this is so beautiful. I can't wait for Sweet Guluva's Durban July fit 🔥"

@ChipwanyaE69445 added:

"Durban July here we come. Sweet Guluva or nothing."

@ProudZuluWoman noted:

"For those that don't know: Durban July - Runway outfits vibe🔥🔥🔥 Whatever the theme is this year. Lovely 😍...khuphuka SweeTira💃🏽"

