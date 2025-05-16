Naledi Aphiwe appears unbothered by her breakup with alleged boyfriend and fellow musician Mawelele

She joined DJ Tira and songstress Cici in a dance video as part of a promotional campaign for a mobile phone brand

Netizens flooded the comments with praise for Naledi Aphiwe and called on her to collaborate with Cici

Naledi Aphiwe and DJ Tira shared a dance video. Image: djtira, naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

It might have ended in tears for Naledi Aphiwe and her boyfriend Mawelele but that isn’t stopping her from having fun.

No one would have guessed that the upcoming musician is nursing a heartbreak as she joyously showed off her dance moves.

Naledi Aphiwe and DJ Tira dance amid Mawelele break-up drama

Naledi Aphiwe ate and left no crumbs as she did a choreographed dance move together with veteran musician DJ Tira and fellow songstress Cici. DJ Tira shared a video of the trio dancing on his Instagram account on Thursday, 15 May.

Naledi Aphiwe didn’t miss a step as the trio danced to DJ La Anzy’s party banger Beat Drop 0.1 featuring Alonso in the fun promotional clip for the new Honor 400 Lite mobile phone. The post was captioned:

“Sidlala ngama Honor all the way to Durban July 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾#HONOR400Lite”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Naledi Aphiwe and DJ Tira dance video

In the comments, netizens showered the trio with praise for their flawless dance moves. Others called on Naledi Aphiwe and Cici to hop into the studio and collaborate beyond the dance video.

Here are some of the comments:

iamleeyola gushed:

“@ciciworldwide is always smooth with these dance moves. What a beautiful babe too. ♥️”

salvation5328 said:

“I so love Naledi and I wish her the very best in life ❤️❤️”

enathimaxaba replied:

“Patiently waiting for ingoma ka Naledi no Cici 😂😭Anenze ingoma bafethu syanicela.”

bongiwe_indlovukazi remarked:

“Naledi wethu 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

new_fashion_4sa gushed:

“Cici and Naledi and umalume we country😍❤️”

best_be_kenya hyped:

“UNaledi seyadansa ngempela manje🔥🔥🔥”

Mawelele teases song amid Naledi Aphiwe break-up drama

Meanwhile, a section of Mawelele and Naledi Aphiwe's fans are starting to think the break-up between the Metro FM Award winners is a publicity stunt.

This comes after Mawelele bared his soul in a break up song hours after Naledi Aphiwe announced that their relationship had ended in heartbreak.

While the budding musicians never stated they were an item, their pictures told a different story.

To promote their award-winning song Romeo and Juliet, Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele shared some cosy pictures. Now, fans are curious to see if this is their way of closing that chapter by doing a break-up song.

Donald gives Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele their flowers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that veteran musician Donald gave Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele their flowers for changing South Africa's music scene.

Donald took to his X account and endorsed the duo for their contribution to the country's music industry. The veteran singer also expressed excitement for the future of the budding artists and the industry as a whole.

