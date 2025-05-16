Mihlali Ndamase is living her best life in Dubai, flaunting her curves in a black swimsuit and sharing healthy meal snaps

Fans are praising Mihlali's confidence and lifestyle, with many calling her Gen Z's Minnie Dlamini

In addition to Dubai, Mihlali has been globetrotting, recently visiting Turkey and Ghana, leaving fans envious of her travels and stunning fashion looks

Mihlali Ndamase is still the girl she thinks she is. The YouTuber and content creator has been living her best life and ignoring the naysayers, making jokes about her new teeth.

Mihlali Ndamase shared stunning pictures from her Dubai getaway. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali sets timelines on fire with her post

South African "IT" girlies have been parading their hot bodies on social media, leaving fans wishing they had taken their workout routines seriously. Before Mihlali Ndamase set timelines on fire with her black swimsuit, stars like Buhle Samuels, Denise Zimba and Londie London turned heads with their perfect hourglass figures.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, 16 May 2025, the controversial YouTuber and influencer shared snaps living her best life in Dubai. The star showed off her famous curves in a black swimsuit. She also showed that she is eating healthy with a picture showing her simple salmon meal and her pretty drink. She captioned the post:

"Plans for the day."

Fans react to Mihlali's post

Social media agreed that Mihlali is still one of the hottest celebrities in Mzansi. Many showed the media personality with praise, applauding her for living her best life.

@thee_snowqueen said:

"Lalela. You are the GIRLIE you say you are!!!🔥😍❤️"

@sibahlekate_ wrote:

"Minister of enjoyment !😻🔥"

@belindagwala noted:

"What the dammit? 🔥"

@siscalicious wrote:

"Absolutely love a Mimi on Vacay!😍"

@stm_1 added:

"Put her on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit."

@livyseboko wrote:

"Yes. Yup. Yeah. More of this serving, please. 🙂‍↕️🔥"

@masana.makhubela shared:

"Nah Mihlali is GenZ's Minnie Dlamini😂, don't care what anyone says🔥"

@bukhelwa_storm added:

"She said bye winter hello summer 🔥❤️ unlike nina 🤣"

Two beautiful countries Mihlali visited

Mihlali surely loves travelling. Whether it's a solo trip, a getaway with her family and friends or a baecation, Mimi enjoys escaping Mzansi's hustle and bustle for a picturesque place with views to die for.

The influencer recently jetted off to Turkey with her lovely mother, Pumla Ndamase. The star left many green with envy when she shared airport pictures on her page.

Mimie has been globetrotting. The stunner also shared pictures living it up in Ghana. She shared several pictures rocking some hot looks that had the fashion lovers taking notes.

