Mihlali Ndamase has shown off her new set of teeth on social media and people are trolling her

The entrepreneur and her mother recently went to Turkey to a dental clinic and they documented most of their time

Briefly News spoke to a wellness expert Juanita Khumalo who expanded on the topic of body dysmorphia after netizens assumed Mihlali was affected by it

Mihlali Ndamase went to Turkey for a new set of teeth. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

South African beauty content creator Mihlali Ndamase shocked people online after she revealed she got a new set of veneers.

Mihlali and mother get their teeth done

A social media user @sanelenkosixx posted a video of Mihlali flaunting her new teeth online, telling peeps that they will end up getting sick of her.

"A look at Mihlali Ndamase’s teeth before and after her Vaneers she got at The Clinique Instabul for free, to promote the cosmetic clinic on her social media."

At first glance, Mihlali's teeth look normal, just more whitened. As she moves her mouth, you can tell the difference. Either way, the girl still looks as good as ever. Other celebrities who got roasted for their teeth include Mr JazziQ and Mihlali's friend Lasizwe Dambuza.

The content creator and her mother jetted off to Turkey to a dental clinic called Prime Dental to add the final touches to her veneers.

Mzansi reacts to Mihlali's new set of teeth

Social media was a buzz after a video of Mihlali Ndamase showing off her new teeth went viral.

@Ms_Evah_BW said Mihlali had perfect teeth before:

"Bathong Mihlali? Veneers? Why?? She literally had perfect teeth and a perfect smile? Tjo! Anyway."

@AnzaTino remarked:

"I don't know why, but veneers always look painful."

@RaymondSathekge argued:

"There was no need for her to do that."

@justnyoo argued:

"I don't see a difference. But women can deal with this matter we as men should sit it out."

@TMNLMNKRL asked in disbelief:

"This girl was so perfect but yet she changed almost everything on her why? Women are so greedy."

@hrhbitch__ exclaimed:

"Why the hell did Mihlali get veneers? She had a really good set of teeth yoh sana it’s really the soul that needs surgery. The girls are fixing things that don’t need to be fixed bethuna let’s start going to THERAPY!"

Expert explains what body dysmorphia is

Another person said the likes of Mihlali Ndamase and Cyan Boujee suffer from a condition called body dysmorphia. Speaking to Briefly News, Juanita Khumalo spoke in detail about what Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) is, stating that it is a mental health condition.

Khumalo explained that this is caused when someone becomes too obsessed with their flaws and how they look on the outside, often associating them with societal standards of beauty. She further added that some flaws are so minor that a person would undergo extreme lengths to fix what is not broken.

"People with this condition will spend most of their time just obsessing over their so-called defects. This will lead to their emotions taking a huge knock and they will often have low self-esteem."

Mihlali Ndamase showed off her new teeth. Image: screeshot @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali on vacay in Ghana

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase went on vacation in Accra, Ghana and was serving content.

Mihlali Ndamase went sightseeing and her fans did not hold back on the compliments.

