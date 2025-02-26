“Here’s to a New Start”: Woman Resembles Mihlali Ndamase After Cutting Off Locs

Sibongile Kajane, a local lifestyle and beauty content creator, shared that she got rid of her dreadlocks for personal reasons

The woman informed TikTokkers that she experienced negative emotions last year and was ready to start a new chapter in her life

Social media users commented on the young woman's beauty and the big chop, while others thought she looked a lot like internet personality Mihlali Ndamase and other local celebs

A young woman shared that she was letting go of her dreadlocks, providing curious social media users with the reason for the split. However, people were more entranced with her beauty and resemblance to a particular local celebrity.

Woman parts ways with her locs

Lifestyle and beauty content creator Sibongile Kajane, who has a combined 1.7 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, shared on her TikTok account that she cut her hair for personal reasons, which she shared with app users.

In her post's caption, the confident woman stated:

"Depression, anxiety, trauma, pain, heartbreak, hurt. 2024 was one hell of a year for me. I've been through so much and I'm finally ready to let that hurt go."

Sibongile continued in her caption:

"I read that hair holds energy and is an extension of our mind holding our thoughts, emotions, stress, hopes, and fears. I'm ready to feel free again. I'm in need of an emotional release. So these locs had to go! I felt relieved after I did the chop. So here’s to a new start!"

Even though Sibongile got rid of her tresses and went completely bald, her beauty remained.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA compares woman to local celebs

While some people admired Sibongile's beauty and expressed their thoughts about her letting go of her locs, others took to the comment section to share how the content creator looked like several local celebrities, the most popular one being social media influencer and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase.

@nathanmolefe said to the young woman:

"Here’s to a fresh start. You look stunning."

@truelovegumede genuinely wondered:

"People who cut their hair and still look beautiful, how do you do it?"

@maero_p7 wrote in the post's comment section:

"Linda Mtoba + Mihlali Ndamase = You."

@furniture_spot_eastrand told the online community:

"I see Nandi Madida."

@graismsema asked the young woman:

"Mihlali Ndamase, is that you?"

@its_shells72 reassured the content creator:

"You look beautiful, even without the locs."

An appreciative @hadassahalmond commented:

"Cheers to a fresh start, girl. Your videos were my strength and pull to God, and I want to say thank you. Whatever it is you have gone through, it is our turn to give back all the energy you had."

@____.tiia shared with Sibongile:

"I went through the same journey a month ago. I cut my 14-years-long locs, which was the best decision I'd made."

