Mihlali Ndamase Reflects on Friendship With Nadia Nakai in Sweet Post: “I Appreciate Her So Much”
- Mihlali Ndamase recently opened up about her tight friendship with rapper, Nadia Nakai
- The influencer let fans in on the incredible person Nadia is by reflecting on how she was there for her
- This comes after the ladies shared a heartfelt moment at a nightclub, where Nadia referred to Mimi as her sister
We love a girl friendship, and Mihlali Ndamase and Nadia Nakai are bestie goals after the love they expressed for one another.
Mihlali Ndamase shows love to Nadia Nakai
Fans were today years old when they discovered that Mihlali Ndamase is good friends with Nadia Nakai.
Though the ladies are hardly seen in public together, Mimi expressed in her Instagram story just how much she loves and appreciates Bragga after an incident that happened in 2017.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
According to the FashioNova influencer, among the many things Nadia has done for her, she once drove her to the emergency room and waited for her until she was discharged, showing just how much of a girl's girl Bragga is:
"These are things we don't speak about publicly. She's like a sister to me, her heart is pure gold. I appreciate her so much."
Nadia Nakai gushes over Mihlali Ndamase
Bragga returned the favour with a sweet post on her Instagram page showing love to her "sister."
Celebrating their mutual bestie, Bobby Blanco's birthday, Nadia and Mihlali were spotted by sceneswithmike having an emotional moment on the couch, exchanging a hug and sweet words.
The Never Leave rapper reposted the video and showed love to Mimi:
"I love her so much! My sister."
Mihlali Ndamase stuns in makeup-free video
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase flaunting her makeup-free face.
While many fans admired the influencer's natural beauty, some salty netizens questioned her visibly pale complexion and accused her of bleaching her skin:
incontroZA asked:
"Is it just me, or does this lady not look like She uses those bleaching creams from the Taxi Rank?"
MissLihleM said:
"She’s definitely bleaching; she looks like those Nigerian women who bleach."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za