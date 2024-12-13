Mihlali Ndamase recently opened up about her tight friendship with rapper, Nadia Nakai

The influencer let fans in on the incredible person Nadia is by reflecting on how she was there for her

This comes after the ladies shared a heartfelt moment at a nightclub, where Nadia referred to Mimi as her sister

Mihlali Ndamase and Nadia Nakai expressed their love for one another. Images: mihlalii_n, nadianakai

Source: Instagram

We love a girl friendship, and Mihlali Ndamase and Nadia Nakai are bestie goals after the love they expressed for one another.

Mihlali Ndamase shows love to Nadia Nakai

Fans were today years old when they discovered that Mihlali Ndamase is good friends with Nadia Nakai.

Though the ladies are hardly seen in public together, Mimi expressed in her Instagram story just how much she loves and appreciates Bragga after an incident that happened in 2017.

According to the FashioNova influencer, among the many things Nadia has done for her, she once drove her to the emergency room and waited for her until she was discharged, showing just how much of a girl's girl Bragga is:

"These are things we don't speak about publicly. She's like a sister to me, her heart is pure gold. I appreciate her so much."

Mihlali Ndamase expressed appreciation for Nadia Nakai. Image: mihlalii_n

Image: mihlalii_n

Nadia Nakai gushes over Mihlali Ndamase

Bragga returned the favour with a sweet post on her Instagram page showing love to her "sister."

Celebrating their mutual bestie, Bobby Blanco's birthday, Nadia and Mihlali were spotted by sceneswithmike having an emotional moment on the couch, exchanging a hug and sweet words.

The Never Leave rapper reposted the video and showed love to Mimi:

"I love her so much! My sister."

Nadia Nakai and Mihlali Ndamase had an emotional moment at a nightclub. Image: nadianakai

Image: nadianakai

Mihlali Ndamase stuns in makeup-free video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase flaunting her makeup-free face.

While many fans admired the influencer's natural beauty, some salty netizens questioned her visibly pale complexion and accused her of bleaching her skin:

incontroZA asked:

"Is it just me, or does this lady not look like She uses those bleaching creams from the Taxi Rank?"

MissLihleM said:

"She’s definitely bleaching; she looks like those Nigerian women who bleach."

