A South African hun shared her most relatable moment and went viral on TikTok with 243K views

Luyanda wowed many with her impressive transformation before spending time with her boyfriend

Social media users assured her that she was beautiful in her before and after without even trying

A stunning woman shared how she looked at home versus how smoothly she cleaned herself up to spend time with her boyfriend.

Mzansi gagged at a lady's drastic transformation to meet her boyfriend. Image: @luyandam08

Women in their most comfortable and uninterrupted form are usually in bed with a fresh set of pyjamas and a head wrap. But one stunner shared how different she looks when she's around her family versus when she's with her boyfriend. At home, she walks around with her uncombed hair and bare face.

When her man calls, she gets her wig installed and her lashes done. Her wardrobe also changes from nah to yass. The two looks are drastically different, but her beauty remains unmatched and jaw-dropping.

SA reacts to woman's drastic 'glow-up'

Mzansi women found her video relatable and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Queen🎀 Delang was gagged:

“Akaboshwe sgebengu lesi.”

@Thobeka confessed:

"I look the same; I only look nice when we go out."

@Nomienkalane said:

"You are beautiful either way, queen."

@🤍🫦 commented:

"The fact that I can be both around him."

@martinique ♡ pointed out the lady's undeniable beauty:

"Even without the makeup, you're beautiful."

@Vinolia❤️❤️❤️ complimented the hun:

"You look like DJ Zinhle."

@TeePay shared how her family perceives her because of her style:

"My mom even knows when I'm leaving the house because I'm a phara all day."

@user3348305125323 was stunned to speak:

"Asi dlali lana sis, this can't be the same person."

5 tips to pull off a soft makeup look quickly

Got a hot date and little time to get your face beat on? L'Oréal Paris shared how you can pull off a quick and easy soft makeup look in no time.

The makeup brand advised that when selecting your makeup palette, avoid super bright colours for blush, eyeshadow, and lipstick and go for more natural colours. Natural colours are easier and quicker to blend. Use a lightweight product for your foundation. This will ensure a more natural look. A pro tip is to use eyeshadow as eyeliner. This creates a softer, more neutral look. To make your eyes the star of the show, layer on your mascara for definition. Apply a lush and moisturising lipstick to make your lips look kissworthy.

