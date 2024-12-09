Mihlali Ndamase recently made headlines once again on social media after a video of her trended

The controversial Musa Khawula posted a video of Mihlali without any makeup on his Twitter (X) page

Many netizens were in awe as to how she looked different without makeup, with some accusing her of skin bleaching

The South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase once again made headlines.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently shared a video of the content creator on his Twitter (X) page, leaving many netizens stunned by how different Mihlali looked without any makeup.

He captioned the clip:

"Mihlali Ndamase shows off her face without make up."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mihlali Ndamase's bare face

Shortly after the video of Mihlali Ndamase's bare face was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ThaboCollin4 said:

"So dating her is like dating two women, because she's a different person without makeup for real."

@Lebona_cabonena responded:

"I think she is using the skin bleaching products from the taxi rank."

@shaz___m replied:

"She’ll buy a new face soon like Khanyi."

@incontroZA asked:

"Is it just me, or does this lady not look like She uses those bleaching creams from the Taxi Rank?"

@MissLihleM commented:

"She’s definitely bleaching, she looks like those Nigerian women who bleach."

@Pett_Petisto responded:

"2018/2019 Mihlali was her peak beauty. Now she's just like a car that won't leave the mechanic hay."

What you need to know about Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali Ndamase was born on 29 November 1996, in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal. She was raised by her grandmother and aunt in the province. Mihlali's mother is a fashion designer, while her father is a doctor. Tragically, her father took his own life in 2018 when she was 22. Despite efforts to bond with him before his passing, their relationship never fully developed.

Mihlali attended an all-girls boarding school in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. She later earned a professional makeup artist certification from Leaders In The Science of Fashion (LITSOF) and is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Brand Communications at Vega School.

