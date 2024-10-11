Mzansi Reacts to Mihlali Ndamase’s White Lookalike Madelyn Cline: “I Had to Do a Double Take”
- Peeps had to do a double take when they spotted Mihlali Ndamase's white lookalike
- A video of Madelyn Cline landed on South African netizens' timelines, who couldn't believe the resemblance
- For one moment, Mzansi thought Mimi had bleached her skin until they took a second look
A video of Mihlali Ndamase's white doppelgänger is making the rounds online, and South Africans gagged at their resemblance.
Mihlali Ndamase's lookalike spotted
Another South African celebrity has been paired with their doppelgänger, and fans couldn't believe their uncanny resemblance.
Previously, Briefly News shared a video of AKA's lookalike that made peeps think they were seeing a ghost. Today, netizens found Mihlali Ndamase's twin, who just so happens to be a celeb.
In a video posted by Madelyn Cline's fan page, the actress is seen making a promo clip for her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
One netizen, agobakwe_m, couldn't help but compare the Outer Banks actress to Mihlali Ndamase, also noting the fact that they're not the same race:
"She looks like a white Mihlali!"
Mzansi reacts to Mihlali Ndamase's lookalike
Netizens couldn't get over the ladies' resemblance, with others saying they thought Mimi went the skin-bleaching route:
Adebankenkali wrote:
"I almost asked when did Mimi turn into this colour and body."
KoolKidVelie admitted:
"I thought it was her until I read the caption."
Mnix27 said:
"I had to do a double take to be sure!"
my__beyonce was stunned:
"It’s so uncanny!"
zimlahK posted:
"Omg, I was about to say the same!"
jefszn flirted:
"She’s everything that I've been looking for."
Young Stunna's doppelgänger performs at school
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Young Stunna's doppelgänger.
The singer's lookalike was captured in the middle of a performance at a school, and peeps couldn't get enough of his theatrics in mimicking the Adiwele hitmaker:
thandomasanabo said:
"And the best part? He doesn’t even have to sing; the crowd does everything for him."
