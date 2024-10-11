Mzansi dancer and actress Bontle Modiselle shared photos of her holding a large snake

The popular choreographer advised people that snakes can sense fear, so they should not have any

The media personality had netizens frightened for her, saying they would never hold such a large snake

South African dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle's recent social media posts are not for someone who has a fear of snakes.

Bontle holds a snake

Piano Love star Bontle Modiselle posted some cool pictures of her holding a large snake.

Bontle advised people that snakes can sense fear in both humans and other snakes, so they should be careful not to show it.

"They sense fear, both people and real snakes. I recommend you have none."

Mzansi reacts to Bontle's latest post

The fearless beauty had netizens scared for her, saying they would never hold such a large snake, but she made it look so easy.

ciar_ joked:

"Thought women hate each other."

clementmaosa asked:

"You also took that thing."

kiing_no.1 laughed:

"Please know that, after this bazothi uyaThwala. 😂😂😂 Nawe don't be too successful after this 😂❤️"

dilo.stofong_ stated:

"I'd rather chew a jean jacket, eseng noga guys."

megablayze shared:

"They could never pay me enough."

totally.charles joked:

"A rare picture of the most dangerous species on earth holding a snake."

refilwemodiselle

"The way I said Haai Mamas andizi. Touching it was enough."

msiroe_siri stated:

"Lol, you also took this thing that has no danger."

onlylwa_lee gushed:

"No chommi it's for contact don't worry"😭 Mara you killed it girl👏❤️"

lornlee8 shared:

"How I hate that animal 😭, it's my biggest enemy 🤔"

