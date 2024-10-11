Global site navigation

Bontle Modiselle Shares Photos Posing With a Big Snake, Fans Crack Jokes
Bontle Modiselle Shares Photos Posing With a Big Snake, Fans Crack Jokes

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Mzansi dancer and actress Bontle Modiselle shared photos of her holding a large snake
  • The popular choreographer advised people that snakes can sense fear, so they should not have any
  • The media personality had netizens frightened for her, saying they would never hold such a large snake

South African dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle's recent social media posts are not for someone who has a fear of snakes.

Bontle Modiselle posed with a huge snake.
Bontle Modiselle shared pictures holding a huge snake. Image: @bontle.modiselle
Source: Instagram

Bontle holds a snake

Piano Love star Bontle Modiselle posted some cool pictures of her holding a large snake.

Bontle advised people that snakes can sense fear in both humans and other snakes, so they should be careful not to show it.

"They sense fear, both people and real snakes. I recommend you have none."

Thembalethu Mncube poses with his wife and sparks mixed reactions: "I have so many questions"

Mzansi reacts to Bontle's latest post

The fearless beauty had netizens scared for her, saying they would never hold such a large snake, but she made it look so easy.

ciar_ joked:

"Thought women hate each other."

clementmaosa asked:

"You also took that thing."

kiing_no.1 laughed:

"Please know that, after this bazothi uyaThwala. 😂😂😂 Nawe don't be too successful after this 😂❤️"

dilo.stofong_ stated:

"I'd rather chew a jean jacket, eseng noga guys."

megablayze shared:

"They could never pay me enough."

totally.charles joked:

"A rare picture of the most dangerous species on earth holding a snake."

refilwemodiselle

"The way I said Haai Mamas andizi. Touching it was enough."

msiroe_siri stated:

"Lol, you also took this thing that has no danger."

onlylwa_lee gushed:

"No chommi it's for contact don't worry"😭 Mara you killed it girl👏❤️"

lornlee8 shared:

"How I hate that animal 😭, it's my biggest enemy 🤔"

Bontle and Kwesta's chemistry on Piano Love has Mzansi gushing

Read also

"She better not be ungrateful": Woman gives mother-in-law petty gift after their fight, video trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Kwesta and dancer Bontle Modiselle delivered a romantic performance for a Netflix film titled Piano Love.

The Ngu'd hitmaker played the role of a struggling rapper who falls for Lerato, portrayed by Bontle Modiselle. Kwesta and Bontle had people buzzing on social media as online users shared their thoughts on their acting.

