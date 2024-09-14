Senzo "Kwesta" Vilakazi and dancer Bontle Modiselle recently delivered a romantic performance for a Netflix film

The Ngu'd hitmaker portrays a struggling rapper who falls for Lerato, played by Bontle Modiselle

Kwesta and Bontle had people busy on social media as online users shared their thoughts on their acting

Kwesta and Bontle Modiselle recently starred in a movie together. The pair were each other's love interest in the Netflix film titled Piano Love.

Kwets and Bontle Modiselle's performance in ‘Piano Love’ impressed viewers. Image: @bontle.modiselle / @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

The characters played by the beloved iconic rapper and Bontle caused a Buzz on social media. Viewers were buzzing since Bontle and Kwesta shared some romantic scenes.

Bontle and Kwesta sizzle on Netflix

Piano Love was released on September 13, 2024, on Netflix. Viewers shared their thoughts on the main actors, Kwesta and Bontle, whose romantic chemistry was off the charts.

Bontle and Kwesta applauded for acting

People commented on the film, and some admired how convincing Bontle and Kwesta were. Many applauded the actors' skills, while others joked about how authentic they seemed. Read netizens' commentary below:

@Phindile_Rsa gushed:

"Kwesta and Bontle's chemistry is undeniable in #PianoLove"

@Misah_Mdiza commented:

"Surely the husband and Wife understand that it's only acting. They are both great actors."

@Ultimatelights3 declared:

"God bless the spouses of actors and actresses because I can't even understand the concept of kissing and fondling someone who isn't your spouse for content. Nuke."

@Kearabile_ remarked:

"The connection was connecting."

@RossowUugulu joked

"My bros losing their person on that."

