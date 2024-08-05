Amapiano star Lady Du gave the South African dancer Bontle Modiselle her flowers on social media

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker wrote a lengthy, heartfelt post to Bontle following her Netflix film debut along with Kwesta

The Wawa La Beauty Salon owner encouraged her fans and followers to support the film

Lady Du praised Amapiano dancer Bontle Modiselle. Image: @ladydu_sa, @bontlemodiselle

It is safe to say that Lady Du is a female artist who always cheers for other female artists and celebrities in the entertainment industry. This time around, she shared very heartfelt praise for Bontle Modiselle.

Lady Du shows love to Bontle Modiselle following her film debut with Kwesta

The South African Amapiano vocalist and businesswoman Lady Du, who built her empire from scratch, has once again made headlines on social media.

The Wawa La Beauty Salon owner showed love to the ever-so-beautiful TV host, actress and dancer Bontle Modiselle. Lady Du penned a lengthy, heartfelt message to the dancer on her Instagram page following Modiselle's debut in an upcoming Netflix film alongside Kwesta.

She wrote:

"Since it’s women’s month, I would like to congratulate the business class flight of piano, a woman who has made our music travel across the globe through dance, the most amazing human being ever, @bontle.modiselle im happy to see you as the face of this movie, im happy because of the work you put in promoting our music through dance. You never ask us for anything. im here to say this is God’s way of repaying you for all the work you put in.

"This is for all the dancers who never get credited or noticed for their efforts in making us musicians trend. To Kwesta, you deserve this, bro. You are the true definition of Kwaito; you are the African voice we all recognise as someone who brought back ikasi and made it cool. @mandla_n I trust your work, thank you for giving us this for the world to see!!!!! To all my fans in piano, we better go and support our people."

