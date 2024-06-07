Lady Du Shares Wisdom on How She Built Her Empire: “Don’t Be Afraid to Be the Broke One in the Room”
- Lady Du recently shared wisdom with her supporters on how she built her empire
- The Amapiano sensation revealed how she invested in her businesses despite negative pressures
- Mzansi showed love to Lady Du for her consistency and hard work in growing her brand
Lady Du shared a powerful message about how she got to where she is today. The Tjina hitmaker revealed that she had to miss out on a lot to invest in her businesses and build her empire.
Lady Du reveals how she built her wealth
Our girl, Lady Du, never fails to share some pearls of wisdom with her followers, and this time was no different.
Taking to her Instagram page, the singer reflected on her come-up and the sacrifices she made to build a name for herself.
Lady Du said she vowed to create a stable income outside of music before fully immersing herself in her craft. Now, with several businesses and another beauty salon in construction, she knows she made the best decision for herself:
"I told myself that I would create a salary outside of music first before I fully focus on it. A business that keeps my life on track with or without music, I had to keep my head down."
With her eye on the prize, the singer says she had to resist external pressures and urged her followers to do the same:
"Don’t let pressure push you into buying things that are liabilities; learn to separate your needs and wants. Don’t be afraid to be the broke one in the room; it’s okay. My dreams were never this big; I’m living in God’s grace now!"
Lady Du's message strikes a chord
Mzansi was moved to tears by Lady Du's message:
South African choreographer, Bontle Modiselle, showed love to Lady Du:
"I love you. Thank you."
kalawadepantsula said:
"Here are your flowers, sister. I have learned so many things from you."
mirandakagcwabe wrote:
"That's powerful!"
londeka_ngobese posted:
"Literally in tears while reading this. I look up to you so much!"
vista_za responded:
"You are a rare breed."
Source: Briefly News
