Amapiano singer Lady Du has 10 million reasons to smile after her song Tjina amassed impressive numbers

The song has impacted TikTokkers, who created videos using the sound, bringing the total to 200 000 clips

If a song goes viral on one of the largest social media platforms like TikTok, its success beyond that is almost guaranteed

Lady Du is beaming with pride after her hit song Tjina reached an extraordinary milestone on TikTok.

Lady Du’s mission to take Amapiano to the world proves a success as her song 'Tjina' pulls remarkable numbers. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du has another hit under her belt

Amapiano singer, songwriter and dancer Lady Du has over 10 million reasons to smile. Her latest single with Megadrumz, titled Tjina, amassed a whopping 10 million views on TikTok.

The song has impacted TikTokkers, who created videos using the sound. There are currently over 200,000 videos under the sound.

Taking to her Instagram page, an ecstatic Lady Du said:

"We are on 10 million views on TikTok with over 200k videos posted. Thank you soooo much guys."

Tjina reaches fans far and wide

Her song even reached fans from different parts of the world. She posted a video from a fan who hails from Korea and was very excited to be posted by the hitmaker.

"From Korea. Thank you soooo much! PIANO to the world. What a time."

iam_riyu__ responded with excitement:

"Awwwwwww thanks for sharing. Blessed blessed."

Mzansi gives Lady Du her flowers

If a song goes viral on one of the largest social media platforms like TikTok, its success beyond that is almost guaranteed. Lady Du and almost every Amapiano artist can attest to that.

From Kabza De Small, who scored a feature on Drake's World Tour, to Uncle Waffles becoming a global household name, Amapiano is just getting started.

Here is what fans had to say:

joiee said:

"Well deserved. You’re such a beautiful soul."

asa_nda_mnguni gushed:

"Very nice song indeed."

lebza_direko gushed:

"@ladydu_sa I love how you play game!!! You get it!!! Genius Tingz I tell you."

maneonketsu added:

"Aaah you deserve it Mama. Love this for you Duu."

Lady Du brags about her qualifications

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lady Du trended after showing off her many qualifications. At some point, Lady Du was subbed as the most educated artist in Mzansi.

Mzansi was shocked to find out that Lady Du has 20 tertiary education qualifications.

Source: Briefly News