It's been a while since fans heard new music from DJ Sbu but he promises to end the silence soon

Mr. Mofaya has announced a new song titled I'll Be There that features Kenyan singer, Tina Ardor

The podcast host also revealed a teaser of the song along with lyrics that have heightened fans' excitement

DJ Sbu has ignited fans' excitement over his upcoming single 'I'll Be There' with Tina Ardor dropping on 29 September 2023. Images: djsbulive

DJ Sbu is about to end his musical hiatus with a new single for the summer. The DJ plans to release I'll Be There featuring Tina Ardor on 29 September 2023 and even shared the song's lyrics along with a snippet to keep fans hyped up.

Sbu has not been active in the music space since branching into other business ventures but plans to make a big return.

DJ Sbu reveals his upcoming song

In a series of posts on his social media pages, DJ Sbu announced his upcoming song, I'll Be There featuring Kenyan singer/ songwriter, Tina Ardor dropping on 29 September 2023.

Because of his business ventures, including his Mofaya energy drink as well as The Hustler's Corner podcast, Sbu has not been focusing on music but is set to come back with a bang:

"I HAVEN'T BLESSED YOU WITH A HIT IN A WHILE."

The Remember When It Rained hitmaker took the announcement a step further and shared a snippet of the song along with the lyrics while also crediting the individuals who put I'll Be There together.

The upbeat summer jam is just what we need for the warm weather and festive season:

Mzansi amped for DJ Sbu's upcoming song

Fans are ecstatic to hear from DJ Sbu after so long, with many already proclaiming the song an instant hit:

lekausehoana said:

"Ubuyile Bhuti. Wow banger!"

originaljayjody commented:

"Let’s Go Triple O!"

promise_vxii responded:

"You never disappoint, today I'm giving you your flowers, enkosi bhuti!"

mdu_mhlabathi posted:

"Salute Sir, number 1 Knoxman back at it."

djmaphelo_vumstar_ added:

"On behalf of VUM ENTERTAINMENT HEADQUARTERS, we APPROVED!"

chewetumie said:

"If you know, you know. Ta Warra!"

