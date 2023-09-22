DJ Sbu played big brother and put an influencer into order by teaching him how to behave as an African child, especially on social media

The corrected popular X user @Cellular_jnr for addressing the former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, by name in a post

Tweeps echoed the Remember When It Rained hitmaker's sentiments, gently teaching the young man some values

DJ Sbu called out Twitter influencer @Cellular_jnr for not addressing former president Jacob Zuma with respect. Image: @djsbulive, @gandgproductions

Broadcasting icon DJ Sbu, also affectionately known as Abuti Sbu, put on his big brother cape and performed his duties with honour and humility when one influencer lost his way.

DJ Sbu slams X influencer for disrespecting Jacob Zuma

A popular X, previously known as Twitter, user @Cellelur_jnr posted online a picture of himself and former president of the country, Jacob Zuma, with a caption saying:

"Jacob Zuma finally meets The Coolest Kid In Africa. What a blessing!"

DJ Sbu responded to the post with a lesson:

"It’s not Jacob Zuma to you he’s either uMkhulu, uBaba or Former President. Congratulations beautiful picture."

Check out their humbling interaction in the post below:

Tweeps weigh in on DJ Sbu's lesson to @Cellular_jnr

More tweets came in applauding the established MOFAYA businessman on his correction with Tweeps saying:

@Nkosing79938324 assumed:

"This boy is arrogant; kdala bemtshelile he could have long edited that part; or maybe he thinks showing respect to Zuma will cost him business."

@ZweliRadebe added:

"Izintwana za nou ziyaspita grootmaan thanks for that correction. Angisho bahlale bagijimisa i clout..."

@saneezy11 cheered him on:

"Fundisa bhuti omdala, siyabonga!"

@LavitaSonOfGodd affirmed Sbu:

"Respect goes a long way danko da Sbura."

@CHIZEL_a advised:

"Remind these 2k's humility goes a long way."

@ElonMyIdol said:

"People forget to respect bagolo. Haike."

@keakile_greg agreed:

"Kids of nowadays..no respect for elders."

@1235789X noticed:

"He realised that you lack respect; the absence of his signature smile sums it all up."

