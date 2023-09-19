South Africans criticize DJ Sbu for causing panic by suggesting another lockdown is imminent, cautioning his followers to save money and prepare for challenging times

Social media users argue that such announcements should come from the government through official channels

Some believe that another lockdown might not be well-received, as many feel the previous lockdown did more harm than good

DJ Sbu has been called out by South Africans on social media for causing unnecessary panic among people after revealing that another lockdown is on the cards.

DJ Sbu has claimed that another lockdown is imminent. Image: @djsbulive and Tolga AKMEN / AFP via Getty Images

DJ Sbu claims another lockdown is coming

Media personality and businessman DJ Sbu recently cautioned his followers, telling them to save some money and make wise business decisions because another lockdown is coming.

Taking to his Twitter page, DJ Sbu said lockdowns are already happening overseas, and it's only a matter of time before South Africa follows suit. His post read:

"Lockdowns 2nd round soon. It’s happening overseas. Clearly sekunjalo. Get ready Hustlers. Don’t spend your money. Prepare your business for challenging times ahead.

"I might be wrong. This is not an official message, I’m suspecting & taking precautions. Just be responsible with your money guys."

DJ Sbu accused of causing panic

Social media users came out guns blazing at the star. Many accused him of causing panic among South Africans. Others told him to let the government make such announcements, using proper channels.

@uMaster_Sandz commented:

"This is causing unnecessary panic and it’s not alright my leader, such messages should stay there by WhatsApp with your people. Let the government be the one to make such announcements."

@MoClasssy added:

"We are already in-distress. I hope you are not causing unnecessary panic not backed by facts. Be a respectable and responsible citizen influencer Chief. We are living on the edge as a nation."

@JesseFJacobs commented:

"They will try but I don't think people will just accept it. A lot of people are already saying the last lockdown did more damage than good."

