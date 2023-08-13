Global concern is rising about a new form of the COVID-19 virus called EG-5 that is spreading quickly

An expert said despite the worries, the number of people being hospitalised due to COVID-19 hasn't changed much for almost a year

South African citizens weighed in with varying opinions with some saying they can't afford to lose their jobs due to COVID

SA citizens weighed in on the new COVID-19 EG-5 variant. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Concern is on the rise in certain parts of the world regarding the new EG.5 variant of COVID-19, also referred to as Eris.

Global concern over coronavirus EG.5 variant

This variant has taken over as the most prevalent form in the United States, prompting the World Health Organization to classify it as a noteworthy variant.

This classification implies that Eris carries genetic alterations that provide it with an edge in spreading compared to other variants. However, experts are asserting that EG.5 doesn't pose a substantial threat.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Health expert says EG.5 variant spreads more easily

According to SABCNews, Shabir Madhi, a professor at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) mentioned that one of the concerns in South Africa is the limited testing, especially for mild cases.

Madhi added that there hasn't been a significant change in admissions due to COVID-19 for nearly a year, which is positive news.

He further said that this specific branch of the Omicron variant has given rise to numerous slightly altered forms. More than 200 of these variations have emerged since its initial identification in South Africa.

This suggests that this particular version might have a somewhat easier time spreading compared to other variants and could potentially evade the body's immune response

Citizens discuss new descendant of Omnicron variant EG.5

Hlungwana Joshua mentioned:

"There goes our jobs."

Moses Matache wrote:

"My fellow South Africans."

Thabo Phaladi stated:

"Let's laugh together South Africans. Russia and China are giving America a hard time economically."

Lim Yiang Irene said:

"Pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. are laughing to the banks again."

Thabani T-Man Shandu added:

"We reject this man-made virus. We can't be fooled any longer."

Xolani Manax Ngilane commented:

"They are trying to wipe us out again and they will not succeed. We know soon enough it will be deliberately spread across Africa."

Aunt becomes guardian angel for niece after tragic loss of mum and gogo due to COVID-19, Netizens touched

In another article, Briefly News reported that in this heartwarming story, an aunt stepped up to become the guardian angel for her niece after the devastating loss of her mother and grandmother to COVID-19.

Amid grief and tragedy, this aunt's unwavering love and selflessness provide hope in the little girl's life. A TikTok user uploaded a video detailing the story of losing her cousin and her aunt one after the other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News