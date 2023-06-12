A young girl tragically lost her mother and granny to COVID-19, but her aunty stepped up and took her in

The beautiful bond between the pair was showcased on social media, and their heartbreaking tale trended

The lady's story touched the hearts of many, and netizens applauded her for being like a mother to the young girl

Aunt steps in and raises her niece as her own after her cousin and her mum passed away. Images: @yivambawu15/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In this heartwarming story, an aunt stepped up to become the guardian angel for her niece after the devastating loss of her mother and grandmother to COVID-19.

Aunty steps up to look after her niece after her sister passes on

Amid grief and tragedy, this aunt's unwavering love and selflessness provide hope in the little girl's life. TikTok user @yivambawu0 uploaded a video detailing the story of losing her cousin and her aunt one after the other.

Young girl loses her mother and gogo one after the other

When the young girl's mother and gogo succumbed to the COVID-19 virus, this disease turned her world upside down. Left without immediate family, she found solace and stability in the loving arms of her aunt. Despite the emotional turmoil and the challenges ahead, the aunt decided to take on the role of a guardian to ensure her niece's well-being and provide a nurturing environment for her to grow.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi sends love and strength to aunt looking after the little girl

As the little girl adjusts to her new life, her aunt's dedication to making sure she has a better life has become a beacon of hope and stability. In the face of tragedy, the unconditional love and unwavering commitment by this lady to her niece remind us that even in the darkest times, the light of love can guide us through.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@Boipelo said:

"May your pockets never run dry mommy. May God increase you in every department in your life that needs to be filled up."

@Bonjie828 commented:

"The fear of all mothers is, if I should die who will look after my chid. Enkosi Makazi God speed to you and yours."

@Mkhayami said:

"My mom lost her sister when her son was about the same age and he was raised as one of my brothers. We thank God for women like you."

@Zuki commented:

"May God richly bless you."

@Nokuthaba said:

"May God bless your beautiful heart."

@farrie commented:

"May you never lack anything, may God richly bless you."

