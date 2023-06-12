A woman was all set to rock the Bhebha dance challenge when her husband walked in and stole the spotlight with his impressive dance skills

While the woman had initially planned to show off her dance moves, her bae's unexpected arrival turned the challenge into an unforgettable performance

The TikTok video, which captured the hilarious interruption, quickly went viral, leaving viewers in stitches and applauding the husband's unexpected takeover

Woman trends after husband interupts her doing the Bhebha dance challenge. Images: @naomediamond27/TikTok.

A cute moment between a couple recently took the TikTok community by storm when a woman was about to do the bhebha dance challenge and her husband unexpectedly walks in.

Woman gets interupted by husband just as she was about to do the bhebha dance challenge

TikTok user @naomediamond27 shows how her husband stole the spotlight with his impressive skills, creating a viral sensation that delighted Mzansi. The TikTok video captured the wife's initial surprise, quickly followed by laughter and awe as her husband effortlessly took over the Bhebha dance challenge. With perfect timing, rhythm, and a natural flair for dancing, he showcased his talent and left viewers thoroughly entertained.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi appaulds husband for cute take on Bhebha dance challenge

Netizens couldn't get enough of the couple's playful chemistry and the husband's unexpected dance skills. The video became a source of joy and laughter for many, with viewers commending the husband's spontaneous takeover.

They also celebrated the couple's shared moments of fun and entertainment:

@bathobile said:

"amahloni Kimi."

@Ayanda Mncube commented:

"Washa."

@Ntsako Ngobeni said:

"Guys when you do get married please marry your best friend."

@Nthabeleng Ntoi commented:

"He entered when you were about to bhebha then the gears changed."

@BotleBeautyBar said:

"And then he steals the spotlight."

