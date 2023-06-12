A tall man at work was dancing his heart out to a song by Major Keys, and he nailed a trendy routine

The amapiano song is all the rave on TikTok as he joined in a groovy challenge on the short-form video platform

People were loving the video of the man's amazing amapiano moves in the video, and many applauded him

A guy in overalls was on the job, and it did not stop him from enjoying some amapiano. The guy loves Major Keys, and he did a lit dance routine.

A TikTok video of this working man dancing to 'Forever Yena' was a hit. Image: @jayjabba

Source: TikTok

The video of the man dancing got thousands of likes. People commented that they enjoyed seeing the man's burst of energy.

Man turns up to Major Keys' amapiano banger while at work

@jayjabba posted a video of himself enjoying Forever Yena. The man made a video having the time of his life to the amapiano beat. Watch the video below of him dancing even when a co-worker walks by.

South Africans on TikTok love workers dancing energy while on the job

Online users always enjoy a good dance video. People could not stop raving about the man's epic moves.

Dee said:

"Effortlessly done."

Phelisa Jacob wrote:

"Used to think I can't dance bcos I'm tall.. So kahle kahle height is not a problem, inkinga uk' mina."

@jabulisile2022 commented:

"Let me behave, I’m married!"

nnannaveee added:

"Lead us not into temptations... I am married."

user5093726682708 asked:

"Can you please come and dance for me. angiyiboni kahle lana."

"Struggling to breathe": Clip of paramedic doing lit amapiano dance goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans enjoy dancing, and it's not unusual to see citizens busting moves at groove and their workplaces. One Emergency Services worker @nodolifeilds hopped on the dancing trend and shared a video doing an amapiano dance.

The lady recorded her performance while on duty standing outside an ambulance. The video got more than 206 000 views, and most of the comments were from men shooting their shots.

The woman effortlessly danced to an amapiano tune, and her natural beauty was fully on display.

