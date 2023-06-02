A TikTok creator played some eLamont by Babes Wodumo featuring Mampintsha, and he nailed the dance routine in a video

The dance video was a hit as it reminded people of the gqom era when the genre was all the rave in South Africa

Online users were entertained, and many complimented his undeniable sense of rhythm in the TikTok dance video

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

This gent is a big fan of Babes Wodumo, and he danced for her on the socials. The video was hit with online users who are gqom fanatics.

A guy on TikTok dance to a gqom song for Babes Wodumo, and he said he misses Mampintsha. Image: @bj_031

Source: TikTok

The video of the guy's dance had people moved because they were reminded of the late Mampintsha. People were entertained, and this clip garnered over R28 000 likes.

Mampintsha gets dance tribute from TikTokker

A TikTok video of @bj_031 danced to gqom in a video. He captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"@Babes Wodumo this one is for you and shimora he is very very much missed and loved by BJ_031."

Watch the dance video below:

Gqom lovers appreciate man's dance for Mampintsha

People always love a good dance video, and this guy was amazing. The video on TikTok was a hit, and many raved about his dance abilities.

Lindelwa Dladla commented:

"Ayboo I’d defs go out to groove nawe."

ShannazNtando added:

"You killed it boi...uyishayile shame."

buhle Ndawonde 033 wrote:

"This is why I love Sata flika"

Nonzwakazi Azee complimented him:

"Wow you killing it I can watch you whole day."

Novie joked:

"Those who trained him they must look the mess they did , here I am I cant even make any move but its african dance. Give that man a bells jonga."

Man's legwork to gqom banger while at Mzansi mall, SA loves TikTok dance video

Briefly News previously reported that a man danced to a groovy song. The man could not help himself when he heard the gqom song, Bout a M by Kuddy.

The video got many views as people could not get over the man's effortless swag. Online users made sure that they raved about his moves.

People could not stop raving about the man's move. South Africans adore dance videos, and this one was no exception.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News