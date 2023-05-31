A TikTok video of energetic high school kids performing a synchronised dance routine has gone viral

The dance challenge is led by an adult choreographer who emerges from the crowd and low-fives two schoolgirls as the fast-paced beat drops

Despite complaining about shoddy camerawork, netizens complimented the routine, comparing it to Sarafina

A TikTok dance video of school kids from Wynberg High in the Western Cape has gone viral since its release on 30 April, clocking a whopping 1.4m views and around 500 comments.

The video displays several dozen kids wearing school uniform arranged in a symmetrical formation in what appears to be the school playground.

Hundreds more students watch them perform their dance sequence to the hit Beyoncé Knowles song, My Power, choreographed by professional dancer Danny Jones, from the sidelines and balconies.

She directed the set to create awareness of World Dance Day and judging by the comments under the video, she did a wonderful job commemorating the special day.

Watch the video below:

Wynberg High TikTok dancers compared to Sarafina

The comments section was so blown away by the fact that Jones fused Amapiano dance moves into a Beyoncé song they compared the set to Sarafina, a very popular anti-Apartheid South African musical.

Jenniferblanco can't handle it:

"It's giving very much 'Sarafina' and I'm here for it."

Lindy N says it is Gen Z's version of the musical:

" 'Sarafina' ya ma2000."

Mokerenki Moabelo says:

"Gonna tell my kids you choreographed 'Sarafina'."

HeyMsPanther says it is a sequel:

"Sarafina! 2.0."

TikTok likes everything about the Wynberg High dance video... except the camera work

Even though literally everyone in the comments thinks the dance routine was lit, the main criticism had nothing to do with the actual dancers.

Mthembu_nonhle says:

"Cameraman failed us."

K.Chibi blames the camera man too:

"Cameraman did you wrong."

Samkele suggests a solution:

"Cameraman needs a stabiliser. Amazing video tho."

Mzansi Impressed by White schoolboy's moves in TikTok dance challenge

In a similar story, Briefly News reported how a white boy with slick dance moves impressed the internet so much netizens said, "Mlungu ate it."

The TikTok video shows him and a friend dancing to Amapiano, and the comments section melted seeing South African children of different races, as it reflects the progress the country has made as the "Rainbow Nation".

